Petrol prices in Bangkok reduced tomorrow

Good news for Bangkok motorists as the PTT Oil and Retail Business today announced the cost of petrol will be reduced from tomorrow (Friday) morning.

The retail prices of petrol and all types of gasohol except E85 will drop by 3 baht per litre, E85 by 1.8 baht per litre, at 5am tomorrow.

It’s not all good news for motorists unfortunately as diesel prices will remain the same.

The retail prices in Bangkok and nearby on Friday will be…

– Gasohol E85 will be 35.34 baht per litre (-1.80 baht)

– Gasohol E20 will be 40.44 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Gasohol 91 will be 41.28 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Petrol (benzene) will be 48.96 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Gasohol 95 superpower will be 47.04 baht per litre (-3 baht)

– Diesel B20 will remain at 34.94 baht per litre

– Diesel will be 34.94 baht per litre

– Diesel B7 will be 34.94 baht per litre

– Diesel premium B7 will be 46.36 baht per litre

SOURCE: Bangkok Post