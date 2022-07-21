Thai mother turns blind eye as daughter raped by stepfather

An alleged pedophile offered the father of a 12 year old girl he raped 100,000 baht in cash to buy his silence. The father refused.

The rapist was in fact the teenage girl’s 59 year old stepfather and lived with the child’s birth mother who ignored the abuse. The girl said her mother knew everything but asked her not to say anything because her stepfather, a former soldier, had money and promised to take care of them for the rest of their lives.

But the girl couldn’t stand the abuse any longer and the sexual abuse came to light when the schoolgirl confessed to a teacher. The school teacher then contacted the girl’s biological father after discovering the student’s mother had turned a blind eye to the sexual assaults.

Ek, the real father, met his daughter’s teacher at the school she attends on June 17. The teacher revealed all and handed him a letter his daughter had written asking for help.

The letter said…

“My stepfather sexually abused me. My birth mother knew everything but didn’t help and asked me to be patient for money. Mother said the stepfather didn’t love her but loved me, and he would take care of me for the rest of my life. I’m scared, and I don’t want him to do it to me again. I hate him. I suffered from it, and no one can help me.”

The girl also said her stepfather threatened her to keep it a secret.

Ek took his daughter to file the complaint at Lam Luk Ka Police Station in the central province of Pathum Thani.

The girl revealed she was raped twice on April 27 and another time at the end of March. The daughter reported that her mother was in the same room when she was getting raped but pretended to be asleep. The girl asked her mother for help but she told her to stay silent because the stepfather would take care of them.

Ek also revealed the voice message he received from the stepfather offering him 100,000 baht to buy his silence.

An arrest warrant for the rapist was issued on June 28 after the stepfather fled from the family home. He eventually surrendered to the police yesterday.

The Superintendent of Lam Luk Ka Police Station, Wiwat Autsawapiboon, reported that the stepfather, Wuttichai Khamwong faced two charges, sexually assaulting a child aged under 13 years old, and sexually assaulting a child aged under 15 years old.

Wuttichai is now in custody and imprisoned at Thanyaburi Provincial Court in Pathum Thani province.

SOURCE: Thairath