Thai man turns to knife crime because his ex-wife ‘wants a farang husband’

A 40 year old Thai man stabbed his ex-mother-in-law on Saturday night in Buriram province in northeast Thailand. He told police that he lost it because he heard that his ex-wife “wants a farang husband.”

When Chutiphon heard that his 36 year old ex-wife Suthani was looking for a Western husband, he drank himself into a hole and climbed over her fence armed with a knife on Saturday night, he told police.

An argument quickly erupted and Suthani’s 60 year old mother Sommai stepped in to intervene. Chutiphon drew his knife and stabbed his former mother-in-law in the ribcage and then attempted to stab his ex-wife, who escaped. Sommai was seriously injured and hospitalised.

Chutiphon and Suthani’s 18 year old son, who lives in the house, dropped to his knees and begged his father not to kill all three of them. The man ran out of house, got on his motorbike and rode away.

The assailant tried to flee Buriram but police found him waiting at the bus terminal. Police handcuffed him and took him away for questioning at the police station, where he got emotional.

He told police that he often quarreled with Suthani over his alcoholism. For a long time, the couple tried to stay together for the sake of their two children, he told police, but it didn’t work out and they finally divorced four months ago.

Chutiphon told police that when he heard that Suthani wanted a “farang husband,” he sat and thought for a long time. Then, he got drunk and decided to make his way over to her house.

He told police his intention was to patch things up with Suthani – even though he brought a knife with him. He blamed his violent behaviour on alcohol.

SOURCE: Daily News