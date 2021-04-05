Thai man arrested after beating and killing dog for being “mangy” | Thaiger

Crime
Thai man arrested after beating and killing dog for being “mangy”
A 24 year old Thai man has been arrested in northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani province, for beating and killing a dog because it appeared to be “mangy.” Watchdog Thailand, posted a graphic video clip on Facebook of the man assaulting the dog several times with a knife and pipe in front of its owner’s house.
Later that day, the dog’s owner went to the police station to file a complaint against the man, who was his nephew. The nephew’s mother went to the police station after hearing what had happened and phoned her son to come and surrender to police. Police arrested and charged him with animal abuse and damaging another person’s assets.
The dog’s owner said his nephew told the dog that he hated him before he killed him. The man’s mother said her son was recently jailed over taking and selling drugs. She says her nephew told her he wanted to kill the dog because it was mangy.
The alleged dog killer now is facing up to 2 years in prison, and a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both under Thailand’s Animal Welfare Act. Police also say they will test him for drug usage, as his history has indicated he may have been under the influence at the time of the killing.
For the owner’s part, not providing proper treatment and appropriate living for pets is illegal under the Animal Welfare Act. Anyone who fails to comply with the act can face penalties. While for the alleged dog killer, the act states that those who treat animals poorly, be it neglect or torture, will be reprimanded. However, being held responsible for animal cruelty is not common as Thailand has a large number of street, or “soi” in Thai, dogs that appear to have mange.
If you see acts of animal cruelty, you can call the local police at 191 or report it to the Tourist Police by calling their hotline at 1155. Thailand
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Man’s genitals cut and flushed by jealous girlfriend
Ever felt like your sex life has been flushed down the toilet? A man in Taiwan experienced that literally when his girlfriend cut off his genitals while he slept and flushed them down her toilet on the evening of March 30. The story, first published by the website Mothership the day after the incident, involves a 52 year old man identified as Huang and his 40 year old Vietnamese girlfriend known as Feng, a deep sleep, and a fit of jealous rage. And a sharp pair of scissors.
The alleged story of the domestic dispute started with the man eating Huadiao wine noodles, a ramen dish made with Chinese rice wine. Huang blames this alcoholic meal for the deep sleep he fell into after. Authorities believe the food may have been spiked, explaining why he did not wake up during the genital mutilation.
Feng had suspected her boyfriend was having an affair, and around 11 pm, lost her temper and acting out of jealously, cut off her sleeping boyfriend’s member. She used a sharp object, which she later stated was a pair of scissors, and sliced his genitals off without waking him.
When medics transported him to the hospital, Huang was awake but had lost a lot of blood. Emergency surgery was performed and the man is now in stable condition. It was reported that his modest 7.5 cm package was reduced by 80% to an even more modest 1.5 cm.
Doctors asked Feng where his genitals were, and she informed them that she had flushed it down the toilet. Doctors said that even if they could recover the organ, it would not be able to be reattached. She expressed regret for her actions and turned herself in at the police station and admitted to the spontaneous radical surgery. She said her actions were due to her belief that Huang was cheating on her.
No word on the status of their relationship.
And, yes, it is not an actual photo of the aforementioned penis. Thanks for pointing that out in the comments section.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Court sentences Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” to death
The convicted serial killer known as “Jack the Ripper in Thailand” has been sentenced to death. The Khon Kaen court in the Isaan province announced its decision today, sentencing convicted murderer Somkid Poompuang to death.
In 2005, Somkid was convicted of murdering 5 women, including a singer and 4 masseuses. He had sex with the women before killing them, either by strangling or drowning them, and then running off with their valuables.
Somkid was initially sentenced to life in prison, but his sentence was reduced because he confessed to the killing the women. The Department of Corrections even called him a “model prisoner” and he was released on parole in May 2019.
7 months after he was released, Somkid strangled a 51 year old woman to death in Khon Kaen. The woman’s body was found in her home with clear adhesive tape around her neck and her ankles tied with phone charger cable, according to a previous report by the Bangkok Post,
Somkid was arrested again in December 2019. The case promoted PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order the Justice Minister to review Thailand’s rules on sentence reductions, particularly for convicted killers.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.
Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.
Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.
Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.
สกลนคร ตำรวจจับบิ๊กล็อตยาไอซ์ 550 กก.มูลค่าเกือบ 300 ล้าน
ผวจ.สกลนคร ร่วมทหาร…
Posted by บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี on Thursday, April 1, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai man arrested after beating and killing dog for being “mangy”
Thai Foreign Minister says Karen refugees were not forced back to Myanmar
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed
New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Japanese Ambassador to Thailand infected with Covid-19
Travellers around the world eager to return to Phuket
100+ Covid-19 infections cancels all prison visits
The challenges for the digital nomad in Thailand | VIDEO
Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to attract expat golfers
Investigations continue after 5 people die during Bangkok house fire rescue
Man’s genitals cut and flushed by jealous girlfriend
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
16 German tourists kick off Phuket’s tentative re-opening plans
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
- Bangkok3 days ago
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
- Myanmar24 hours ago
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
- Bangkok2 days ago
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues