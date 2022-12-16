Connect with us

Crime

Thai kitchen worker escapes death penalty in Malaysia, acquitted of murdering compatriot

Published

 on 

A Thai kitchen worker escaped the death penalty yesterday when he was acquitted of murdering a fellow countryman in Malaysia.

Thai national Alsu Nichi was accused of murdering Abdul Rosah Jamu on April 21, 2019. But yesterday the 22 year old was exonerated of killing his 24 year compatriot at a restaurant in Taman Bukit Emas by the High Court without calling for his defence.

Judge Datin Rohani Ismail acquitted Alsu, who worked as a kitchen assistant at the restaurant, after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

Alsu, from Pattani, was charged with killing Abdul behind the Doll Tomyam shop, Jalan Tampin, Bukit Emas at 9.30pm on April 21, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Some 18 witnesses were called upon by the High Court to testify during the trial.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Alauddin Baharom, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Nurul Aina Hadilla Abdul Halim and Vivi’asnita Zaina’ Larifin represented Alsu.

Haresh told reporters outside the court that the accused was freed to go because the prosecution was unable to prove the elements of murder as per the charge.

“There were several lingering doubts in the case. It was on these grounds that the court decided to free the accused as it was not safe to call for his defence.”

Haresh added that the accused would be handed over to the Immigration Department and be deported back to Thailand at the earliest convenience.

In September, a 29 year old Thai woman was also handed the death sentence after being found guilty of poisoning her two children and garnering donations by posting their sickness on social media. Nattiwan Rakkunjet was charged with one count of murder with prosecutors recommending the death penalty.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime48 seconds ago

Thai kitchen worker escapes death penalty in Malaysia, acquitted of murdering compatriot
Politics7 mins ago

Thailand’s submarine engine talks stall again
Tourism48 mins ago

Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Sponsored3 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Tourism57 mins ago

Field of cosmos flowers open to tourists to central Thailand province
Environment1 hour ago

Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
Northern Thailand2 hours ago

River of Dreams – Lawless ‘zones’ on Thailand-Myanmar frontier
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Health3 hours ago

Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Patong3 hours ago

Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
Guides4 hours ago

The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Press Room4 hours ago

Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Crime4 hours ago

Former tennis legend deported from UK
Lifestyle5 hours ago

Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Video5 hours ago

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Thailand20 hours ago

Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
World21 hours ago

Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending