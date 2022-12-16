Crime
Thai kitchen worker escapes death penalty in Malaysia, acquitted of murdering compatriot
A Thai kitchen worker escaped the death penalty yesterday when he was acquitted of murdering a fellow countryman in Malaysia.
Thai national Alsu Nichi was accused of murdering Abdul Rosah Jamu on April 21, 2019. But yesterday the 22 year old was exonerated of killing his 24 year compatriot at a restaurant in Taman Bukit Emas by the High Court without calling for his defence.
Judge Datin Rohani Ismail acquitted Alsu, who worked as a kitchen assistant at the restaurant, after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.
Alsu, from Pattani, was charged with killing Abdul behind the Doll Tomyam shop, Jalan Tampin, Bukit Emas at 9.30pm on April 21, 2019.
The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.
Some 18 witnesses were called upon by the High Court to testify during the trial.
The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Alauddin Baharom, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Nurul Aina Hadilla Abdul Halim and Vivi’asnita Zaina’ Larifin represented Alsu.
Haresh told reporters outside the court that the accused was freed to go because the prosecution was unable to prove the elements of murder as per the charge.
“There were several lingering doubts in the case. It was on these grounds that the court decided to free the accused as it was not safe to call for his defence.”
Haresh added that the accused would be handed over to the Immigration Department and be deported back to Thailand at the earliest convenience.
In September, a 29 year old Thai woman was also handed the death sentence after being found guilty of poisoning her two children and garnering donations by posting their sickness on social media. Nattiwan Rakkunjet was charged with one count of murder with prosecutors recommending the death penalty.
