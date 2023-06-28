Teen brutally attacked by former friend at Surat Thani school

Photo Courtesy of Freepik.

A school experience turned traumatic for a 16 year old secondary school girl in Surat Thani province when a former close female friend scarred her face and stabbed her in the stomach with a knife in the middle of school premises.

The assault landed her with severe injuries. The school’s principal dismissed the idea that the news was suppressed after reporting it promptly, assisting from the moment of the incident, and hinting at past relationship conflicts. The victim’s mother recognised liability and exposed ongoing cyberbullying even after the alleged school violence.

At 10am today, the victim and her parents met with multiple dignitaries, including officials from the provincial police station, the Surat Thani Provincial governor’s office, and the school principal where the school violence incident occurred. They sought justice with the assistance of Gun Jomplang, a prominent activist whose real name is Kanthasat Phongpipulwichai.

The activist highlighted that the victim was brought in for a discussion with the relevant authorities seeking assistance and healing, as well as addressing concerns about students carrying weapons within the school premises. It was agreed that preventive measures should be implemented to avoid such barbaric school violence incidents in the future and for parents to monitor their children closely. However, the family of the victim expressed distress and fear of injustice in the case which the authorities assured to deal with fairly, giving them some peace of mind.

The mother of the victim expressed her daughter’s emotional trauma due to concerns about her face’s scarring and her reluctance to continue schooling at the same institution from fear of ridicule and further torment.

The educational zone director of Surat Thani-Chumphon agreed to assist in finding another school for her comfort. The primary concern for the family is their daughter’s healing, and they affirmed that they would pursue the case to the end. The school principal wished to clarify that there was no intention to cover up the news of this school violence as from the outset, the advisory teacher had rushed both students to the hospital, and the school had coordinated with the parents throughout, reported KhaoSod.

Originally, the two girls were lovers and part of the same group. It appears that conflicts arose when the attacker had to find a new group leading to miscommunication and eventually, heated arguments, causing the horrific incident.

With regard to the progress of the school violence case, a senior police professional from the local station confirmed that they had already received a complaint and were in the process of gathering evidence through witnesses and medical reports for pursuing legal action. He stressed that justice will be delivered to both sides in this case of school violence.