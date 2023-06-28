Defamation case rejected by Thai court against Thai Pakdee Party leader

Photo: Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom, Thai PBS World.

Today, the Criminal Court discarded a case of defamation that had been lodged by the Move Forward Party (MFP), targeting Warong Dechgitvigrom, the leader of the Thai Pakdee Party. The ruling from the court was based on the assertion that the defendant had acted within his rights, making a critique that was deemed honest and secured by the Constitution.

Accusations were raised against Warong Dechgitvigrom, the head of the nationalist Thai Pakdee Party, insisting he had defamed the reputation of the MFP. The allegations originated from comments he made during a media interview, as well as through Facebook posts. The dates of these alleged defamatory posts were January 20, 2021, and February 3, 2021, Bangkok Post reported.

The plaintiff argued that Warong had made false allegations. Warong had pointed fingers at certain certain groups, stating that they were bringing about tribulations for the nation by showing disrespect toward the royal institution. He further expanded his accusations by suggesting that the Progressive Movement and the MFP had backed some protest groups. These groups were supposedly taking actions with hidden intentions to overthrow the highest institution in the country.

Follow us on :













The complaint had not only requested a substantial compensation of 24 million baht from the defendant, but had also requested the court to issue an order. This order was aimed to forbid Warong from engaging in any future activities that might harm the MFP’s reputation.

Today, Warong used his Facebook page to address the outcome of the defamation case. He stated that the court had abandoned the suit against him because he made honest criticisms and performed his duty as a citizen under the constitution to protect the institution.