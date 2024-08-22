Teen arrested in Bangkok with homemade gun for self-defence

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 07:01, 22 August 2024| Updated: 07:01, 22 August 2024
72 1 minute read
Teen arrested in Bangkok with homemade gun for self-defence
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Saimai have apprehended a 16 year old boy found carrying a firearm on the side of the road. He claimed he was carrying the weapon for self-defence. A background check revealed previous charges of assault and attempted murder.

At 9pm, yesterday, Police Colonel Rangsan Sonsing, Superintendent of Saimai Police Station, along with Deputy Superintendent Sanchai Sirirat and Inspector Nukun Kingklao, held a press conference to announce the arrest of the boy, identified as Puen. Officers seized a homemade .38 calibre pen gun, two .38 calibre bullets, and a nine-inch metal scraper from him. The arrest occurred on the roadside near Khlong Song in Khlong Thanon, Saimai district, Bangkok.

This operation followed orders from Police Major General Atthapol Anusit, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, instructing officers to patrol their areas to prevent crimes against life, body, and property, and to curb conflicts among students and teenagers.

While on patrol, the Rapid Response Unit noticed a lone teenager standing suspiciously on the roadside. Upon seeing the officers, he appeared nervous, prompting them to search.

Related news

They found the pen gun tucked into his waistband, loaded with one bullet, and another bullet clutched in his hand. Puen confessed to not attending school and frequently getting into fights with other teenagers. He said he bought the gun and ammunition for 1,200 baht (US$35) from a Facebook group to protect himself, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation revealed Puen had a criminal record, including charges of assault, possession of a firearm, and an outstanding warrant for attempted murder. The police have charged him with possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and carrying a firearm in public without a valid reason. He has been taken into custody for legal proceedings.

In related news, police apprehended a suspicious man at Bangkok’s Northern Bus Terminal after a metal detector revealed he was carrying a homemade gun. The suspect, identified as 43 year old Thanet from Samut Prakan, was found with a .38 calibre gun and six bullets.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Slapgate scandal: Prawit faces ethics inquiry

Slapgate scandal: Prawit faces ethics inquiry

Published: 17:51, 21 August 2024
Viral dugong sighting stuns Phuket

Viral dugong sighting stuns Phuket

Published: 17:41, 21 August 2024
Authentic Thai flavours invade Kazakhstan

Authentic Thai flavours invade Kazakhstan

Published: 17:26, 21 August 2024
Gun-toting schoolkids spark East Pattaya chaos

Gun-toting schoolkids spark East Pattaya chaos

Published: 17:15, 21 August 2024