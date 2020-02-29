Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls | The Thaiger

Crime
Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls
A schoolteacher in the northeastern province of Surin was charged yesterday with providing underage girls to male clients for sex. The 51 year old teacher and a 41 year old karaoke bar owner were arrested after the Interior Ministry received a formal letter from an international organization against human trafficking.
Police found five girls, one of whom is only 15 years old, at the karaoke bar.
The teacher charged each client 2,500 baht for the girls’ services and drove each of them to his resort, not far from the karaoke bar.
He also has a Facebook page, on which he posted photos of the exploited girls girls.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Justice Ministry to go after drug gangs’ assets
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says drug syndicate networks along Thai borders, especially in the North, produce drugs worth about 1.9 billion baht annually. Now his ministry has set up a centre to seize their assets as part of an effort to stamp them out. Somsak says the amount of assets and money seized annually is too low: only about 400-500 million baht a year, compared to the huge amount raked in from drugs sales.
Somsak says the new centre will augment efforts to track down and seize more assets, from both small and major drug traffickers, who have shifted to online platforms to sell drugs. But, he says, authorities are well equipped to track them and seize their money.
On Thursday, a combined force of military rangers and police arrested a Lao smuggler and seized a total of 1,915 meth pills in Nakhon Phanom province in the northeast. Police say the 46 year old woman smuggled the drugs on a boat across the Mekong river, delivering them to the Thai side for drug gangs to distribute.
Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Rai province seized 2,252,000 meth pills and 14 kilos of crystal meth after a gunfight with drug runners earlier this month.
Source: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Lao woman kept as a slave for 9 years
The anti-human trafficking division of the Royal Thai Police yesterday arrested a Thai couple in the province of of Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, for the enslavement of a Lao woman. The couple kept the woman in a storage room and treated her as a slave for nine years.
The suspects were identified as 60 year old Suchin Vipusitthikul and his wife, Jirawadee Vipusitthikul, aged 50. The Lao woman, identified only as “Porn,” told police she has been with the suspects since 2011, when she was only 13 years old.
Police say the arrests followed a tip-off that a young Lao worker had been exploited by her employers for years. They obtained a warrant to search the shop, where they found the two suspects and the victim.
The couple are charged with human trafficking, after not paying the girl for eight years and ordering her not to speak with anyone. At first, Porn received 1,500 baht per month, but after a while, they stopped paying her. Her only clothes were were those given to her by the suspects. The young woman said she had never gone outside to see anyone.
The victim told police that the owners frequently tortured her, including beating her up, hitting her with a broomstick, electrical wires, a wooden baton, even putting their feet on her face, a major taboo in Thai society. She says she attempted to run away but was caught and dragged back to the store. Her captors told people outside that she was mentally impaired.
Porn says she didn’t have a day off until 2014. She finally got Sundays off but her captors didn’t allow her to go anywhere; she was forced to stay in her room. During festivals they left her some instant noodles and closed the shop, locking the doors.
Social development and human security officials said they would also provide assistance for the young woman.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Chiang Rai village leader kills and cuts up his mother after raping daughter
An assistant village leader in Chiang Rai has been arrested and charged with dismembering his own mother in a fit of anger. Investigators say the mother had threatened to tell police that the 35 year old man had raped his teenage daughter.
The man was the assistant head of the Hua Wiang village in Wiang Pa Pao district, situated between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. He confessed the crime to his village head yesterday and asked them to contact the police. The names of the man and his mother have been withheld at this stage.
Meanwhile, the man had been helping locals building a fire barrier yesterday where neighbours asked about his mother. He eventually told his village head what had happened. Police later arrived at his home where he was waiting. He took them to a room behind the house where his mother’s dismembered body was found in a container.
He later took police along the Wiang Pa Pao-Phrao Road where he had buried the head of his mother. Investigators say that the man stabbed his mother to death with a sharp knife early on Thursday morning. They say that his mother had become aware of the man raping his teenage daughter and a heated conflict arose between the mother and son when she threatened to tell police.
Police allege the man had broken up with his wife 12 months ago and was living with his 15 year old daughter.
The 35 year old is currently being held in police custody pending further legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
