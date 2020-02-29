Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Police stand guard outside the karaoke bar where the underaged girls were found - Thai Residents
A schoolteacher in the northeastern province of Surin was charged yesterday with providing underage girls to male clients for sex. The 51 year old teacher and a 41 year old karaoke bar owner were arrested after the Interior Ministry received a formal letter from an international organization against human trafficking.

Police found five girls, one of whom is only 15 years old, at the karaoke bar.

PHOTO: – Khaosod

The teacher charged each client 2,500 baht for the girls’ services and drove each of them to his resort, not far from the karaoke bar.

He also has a Facebook page, on which he posted photos of the exploited girls girls.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Trending