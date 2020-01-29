Student stabbed at college in Songkhla | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Student stabbed at college in Songkhla

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Student stabbed at college in Songkhla
PHOTO: Students in Songkhla's Hat Yai district gather outside the college building where a student was stabbed - Assawin Pakkawan, The Bangkok Post
A student is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province Tuesday following an exchange of harsh words on social media. Police say the incident occurred at the Luang Prathan Ratnikorn Industrial and Community College. Police and a rescue unit were called to the scene and found 21 year old Prinya Chanpoon, a second year student in the auto mechanics department, stabbed and lying in a pool of blood. He was given first aid at the scene and rushed to hospital.

Police learned that Prinya was allegedly stabbed by a fellow student, 20 year old Veerapat Chuaykaew. The two had earlier exchanged nasty comments on a LINE chat group.

At about 10:30am, during an exam break, the two students met each other outside the building and exchanged insults. This led to a fistfight, during which Veerapat allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Prinya in the left side of his ribs, then fled.

Prinya underwent surgery and was recovering in hospital at press time. Police are looking for Veerapat.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Nonthaburi beggar exposed, drives a big SUV

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Nonthaburi beggar exposed, drives a big SUV
PHOTO: A Nonthaburi "beggar visits a parked Fortuner before heading to a nearby village with a cane - MGR Online

Beggars and the homeless remain a major issue in Thailand, especially in larger cities and tourist areas, and many choose to help, but their kindness is sometimes exploited.

Facebook user “Chaluta Joy” posted photos on Monday of a beggar, who’s been seen asking for money in different villages and markets in the central province of Nonthaburi, stepping out of a shiny new Black Toyota Fortuner parked in front of the Don Sa Kae Temple in Bangyai District.

The vehicle has a Bangkok license plate. The man is seen looking in the rear-view mirror, apparently to ensure he still looks a beggar. He places some items into the car before leaving with a bag and walking cane, heading to a nearby village.

Netizens have mixed opinions on the matter, some saying they now wonder if they should continue to give money to beggars, others opining that what he is doing is “better than committing crimes”, and some even think that the man might be an undercover policeman.

Chaluta captioned her post “What are you doing uncle? I’ve learned my lesson on giving people money. Uncle also goes to the Bang Bua Thong Market. Sorry uncle, I can’t see this alone”.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Crime

Romeo robber arrested for drugging women in their homes

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Romeo robber arrested for drugging women in their homes
PHOTO: Police escort "Suchin after his arrest - Thai Residents
Lonely hearts beware: a serial robber has been arrested after meeting up with girls for a night of fun but instead robbing them in their own homes. Police arrested a 28 year old man, who they named only as “Suchin,” in the eastern province of Chonburi on Thursday.

One victim told authorities she met Suchin on a dating site in August. She told police that they talked for a while and agreed to meet up at the girl’s house. Once there, Suchin drugged the girl by putting sleeping pills in her drink. When she woke up, Suchin was gone, along with all of her valuables. At least 100,000 baht worth of goods were missing after Suchin’s visit. The case took place in the upper central Uthai Thani province.

But officials have learned that Suchin committed similar crimes numerous times in different provinces. Courts in Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Kalasin provinces had arrest warrants for the serial “Romeo robber”. All cases follow the same pattern.

Police claim Suchin has confessed to his crimes.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Crime

“Greetings from Thailand”, escaped convict sends Belgian prison a postcard

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

"Greetings from Thailand", escaped convict sends Belgian prison a postcard
PHOTO: Oualid Sekkaki, who escaped from Turnhout prison last month - HLN

“Greetings from Thailand”.

That was the message on the postcard sent to the directors of a Belgian prison. The sender? The management of Turnhout prison believe the greeting letter was from Oualid Sekkaki, who escaped last month. Sekkaki is one of five inmates who escaped from the Flemish prison in mid-December.

The letter was addressed to the three directors of the prison. In the envelope was his prison badge and a postcard with the words ‘Greetings from Thailand’. Sekkaki escaped from the Belgian prison with four other inmates on December 19, climbing over the prison wall then jumping into in a waiting getaway vehicle. Three of the men were recaptured in a nearby neighbourhood the following evening. A fourth, identified at the time as 38 year old Abderrahim Baghat, was captured by police in the Netherlands.

Monday’s postcard is the first sign of Sekkaki since his escape. Officers of the prison immediately informed police.

Oualid Sekkaki is the brother of the notorious “escape king” Ashraf Sekkaki, who also escaped from Turnhout prison in 2003, and Bruges prison ten years ago, in a hijacked helicopter. Ashraf is currently in prison in Morocco.

There is no indication if Sekkaki is actually in Thailand and Thai authorities haven’t confirmed if they’ve been contacted by Belgian police.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

