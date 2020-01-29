Student stabbed at college in Songkhla | The Thaiger

One victim told authorities she met Suchin on a dating site in August. She told police that they talked for a while and agreed to meet up at the girl’s house. Once there, Suchin drugged the girl by putting sleeping pills in her drink. When she woke up, Suchin was gone, along with all of her valuables. At least 100,000 baht worth of goods were missing after Suchin’s visit. The case took place in the upper central Uthai Thani province.
But officials have learned that Suchin committed similar crimes numerous times in different provinces. Courts in Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Kalasin provinces had arrest warrants for the serial “Romeo robber”. All cases follow the same pattern.
Police claim Suchin has confessed to his crimes.
SOURCE: Thai Residents