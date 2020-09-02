Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle | The Thaiger

Crime
Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle
A group of insurgents allegedly shot up a police vehicle while it was travelling in the southern province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia. 50 bullet casings were found on the ground after the ambush. Luckily, the 5 police officers, including the province’s deputy police chief, were not injured.
The police vehicle was equipped with bullet proof windows and the body of the truck was plated with armor. None of the bullets were able to penetrate the vehicle. The police sped away to a nearby paramilitary ranger post.
Police say around 10 insurgents hid in the bushes along the road and opened fire when the police vehicle drove by. After the ambush, officers were dispatched to the site. They found more than 50 bullet casings from various firearms.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Russian arrested for selling medicine illegally at Pattaya drugstore
Police arrested a Russian man who was allegedly sold medicines and cosmetics illegally at a Pattaya pharmacy. Police raided the “Dr. Holland” shop on Jomtien Beach Road and found 64 medicines and supplement products that they say violated Thai law or were improperly licensed. 46 year old Kirll Tarasov allegedly ran the Dr. Holland shop and police believe he is also linked to a Russian website under the same name. Some of the products on the website include a Thai herb body scrub and charcoal toothpaste. The Аптека Dr.Holland Facebook page also advertises products like a Thai herb hair conditioning […]
Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation
Police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a drain in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. He had a gunshot wound to his head and officers say he was shot from a close range. His hands were found handcuffed behind his back. A local was fishing at the Tha Rua-Hua Trud canal this morning around 10am when he saw something floating in a drain by the canal. At first he thought it might be a dog, but then he realised it was a human body. Forensic responders suspect the man had been […]
Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”
“If it’s drugs, you shoot and kill. That’s the arrangement.” Philippine police have been ordered to kill those caught trafficking drugs. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte said publicly during a Cabinet meeting that he wanted a revised crackdown on the country’s drug trafficking. The country’s leader is known for his strong anti-drug and hard-ball stance on drug dealing and trafficking, backed by the national police, where more than 5,700 alleged drug suspects have been killed. The president gave the order to Bureau of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrer, who is a retired army general and former military chief of staff. While […]
