South Korean national murdered, encased in concrete in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The perpetrators of a chilling murder in Chon Buri have been partially apprehended, with one suspect confessing to the killing of a fellow South Korean national. The 34 year old victim, Roh Eui-jong, met his demise after being strangled and entombed in concrete inside a barrel by the suspects during a journey to Pattaya.

South Korean authorities detailed the confession of the unnamed suspect, who was previously acquainted with Roh at an entertainment spot in the RCA district. The suspect admitted to spiking Roh’s drink with a sleeping pill and then overpowering him after he awoke and resisted in the car. After the murder, Roh’s body was concealed in a barrel and discarded in Map Prachan reservoir, Bang Lamung district, where it was discovered over the weekend.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the crime, one in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh on May 14 and another in South Korea’s Gyeongnam province on May 12. The third suspect, Kim Hyung-won, is believed to have escaped towards the Myanmar border.

Khlong Tan police, upon receiving the investigation report from South Korea, have taken custody of the vehicle used in the crime for forensic analysis. The results are anticipated shortly, reported Bangkok Post.

The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the three suspects on charges of murder, body concealment, illicit confinement, and theft.

