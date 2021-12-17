Connect with us

Crime

Second riot in Krabi Prison sees 14 injuries an massive fire

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Krabi Prison riot re-erupt with massive fire. (via Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation)

After a riot that broke out last night in Krabi Provincial Prison was declared to have been brought under control this afternoon, a second riot broke out with 14 injuries and a massive fire. The original riot broke out over alleged special treatment of an inmate who was brought off-site for Covid-19 treatment while others were cared for inside the prison facilities.

The Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation said that one of the buildings in the prison had been set on fire and that the fire was subsequently spreading quickly through the dorm buildings. The blaze was first reported around 5 pm.

Details are sparse at this time, but the flames were reported to be extinguished by around 7:20 pm. The fire is suspected to have been set by leaders within the Krabi Prison inmate population that police had vowed to pursue action and charges against at the close of the last riot. 31 of the leaders were taken into custody so far.

14 injuries were reported in the melee, with prison guards trying to quickly bring the riot under control by firing rubber bullets at prisoners to subdue them. It was unclear if any injuries were a result of the fire within the prison.

The riots were able to restart as officials were still reeling from the just-ended previous riot where they had agreed to reevaluate procedures for inmates who become affected with Covid-19 and agreeing to move 14 critical Covid-19 infected inmates off-site for treatment. Security workers were attempting to administer rapid antigen Covid-19 tests before moving prisoners to different locations when the fighting re-erupted.

There were more than 2,100 inmates incarcerated at Krabi Prison before the first riot began, but 400 have been transferred to other prisons already. After what appears to be extensive fire damage in the prison dorms, the remaining 1,700 inmates are being moved throughout the night to different prisons.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime41 seconds ago

Second riot in Krabi Prison sees 14 injuries an massive fire
Phuket59 mins ago

Peaks Residences structures demolished after illegal building
Singapore2 hours ago

Woman exchanges sex for immigration scam to stay in Singapore
Sponsored10 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand3 hours ago

Elephant tusks hoped to raise 25 million baht for conservation
Blackpink4 hours ago

Thai K-Pop Star Lisa in top 20 most admired women worldwide
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Vietnam tightens border restrictions with Cambodia over Omicron fear
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Northern Thailand5 hours ago

Security forces sent to Burmese refugee camp in Tak following riot
World5 hours ago

UK records highest daily Covid cases of nearly 90,000
Philippines5 hours ago

Four killed, dozens injured as Typhoon Rai batters central Philippines
Thailand5 hours ago

Prison riot “under control” after hundreds of inmates lashed out over Covid-19 treatment
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,537 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai parliament considers building casino complex
World8 hours ago

Don’t laugh! North Korea marks death anniversary of Kim Jong Il
Video8 hours ago

Do you prefer the Indoors or Outdoors in Thailand? | Thaiger Bites
Phuket8 hours ago

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 event announced in Phuket
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending