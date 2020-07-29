Connect with us

Phuket

Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Phuket News
    • follow us in feedly

Visitors to Phuket’s Yanui Beach on the island’s southwest coast were surprised to see a pickup truck roll across the beach and into the sea yesterday. Ironically, the black pickup came to a stop in the “no swimming” zone marked by a red flag, indicating that it’s is dangerous to enter the water at that part of the beach. The incident occurred at about 3pm. The manager of the Phuket Lifeguard Service told the Phuket News lifeguards soon found the driver at the beach.

“Luckily, no-one was injured. He lives in Phuket and came to chill on the beach with his family for the holiday. He said he parked the pickup truck beside the beach, but forgot to put on the handbrake.”

The truck was soon recovered from the water. Lifeguards and officials from Rawai Municipality together pulled the pickup back onto the beach, which took about 30 minutes.

“If you are visiting the beach, put the handbrake on every time, and please make sure your vehicle is parked in the right place. On one side of the entrance to the beach, the land and the beach is nearly at the same level, which makes it easy for vehicles that don’t have the handbrake on to roll onto the sand.”

💥 #ภูเก็ต #น้ำใจคนไทย🇹🇭 ❤️ ชาวบ้านช่วยกันดึงรถกระบะขึ้นจากทะเล เหตุรถไหลลงทะเล หาดยะนุ้ย คาดว่าลืมดึงเบรคมือ #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach - VIDEO | News by The ThaigerTruck goes for a swim at Phuket beach - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    BC

    July 29, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    I’m trying to be more positive generally, but how many rocket scientists live here?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Phuket

Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bao Menglong on Unsplash

Phuket is planning a series of promotional events in an effort to revive tourism in the hard-hit province. With tourism accounting for 80% of the economy, Phuket is arguably one of the most highly-impacted areas in the country after the economic fallout of the Covid pandemic struck. The Minister of Commerce, Jurin Laksanawisit, is overseeing the staging of 3 major events that are hoped to breathe new life into the ashes of the island’s battered tourism industry. Jurin, who also serves as Deputy PM, has visited Phuket to help plan for the events, which are being organised by local government […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket seeks to diversify after Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Phuket seeks to diversify after Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Phuket's famous beaches, the province's main attraction, remain empty - The Thaiger

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cripple Thailand’s vital tourism sector, with provinces that rely the most on tourism revenue, being hit the hardest. Thailand may have managed to contain the Covid-19 virus, but at the expense of its economy going into a free fall with the southern resort province of Phuket exemplifying the downturn. Phuket businesses, which rely almost exclusively on foreign arrivals for tourism income, cannot estimate when the island’s economic crisis, the worst ever, will be over. Firmly positioned as a world-class destination, Thailand’s largest island has earned vast revenue from foreign tourists, many with deep pockets. So […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews

Between 300 – 400 people from the Phuket Liberation Group rallied last night in Sapan Hin, Phuket Town, an east coast public park on Phuket. Around 50 police, army officers and security personnel also attended the event to ensure that everything ran smoothly. The demonstration lasted for about 2 hours. The gathering of the young protesters began around 5.30pm. They were carrying signs like… “Sovereign power belongs to the people” … “Dissolve parliament. Get out” …. “Can’t we express opinions in democracy?” … “Down with dictatorship” … “Long live democracy”. The photos of Wanchalerm Satsaksit, a Thai anti-government activist in […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending