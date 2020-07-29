Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO

Visitors to Phuket’s Yanui Beach on the island’s southwest coast were surprised to see a pickup truck roll across the beach and into the sea yesterday. Ironically, the black pickup came to a stop in the “no swimming” zone marked by a red flag, indicating that it’s is dangerous to enter the water at that part of the beach. The incident occurred at about 3pm. The manager of the Phuket Lifeguard Service told the Phuket News lifeguards soon found the driver at the beach.

“Luckily, no-one was injured. He lives in Phuket and came to chill on the beach with his family for the holiday. He said he parked the pickup truck beside the beach, but forgot to put on the handbrake.”

The truck was soon recovered from the water. Lifeguards and officials from Rawai Municipality together pulled the pickup back onto the beach, which took about 30 minutes.

“If you are visiting the beach, put the handbrake on every time, and please make sure your vehicle is parked in the right place. On one side of the entrance to the beach, the land and the beach is nearly at the same level, which makes it easy for vehicles that don’t have the handbrake on to roll onto the sand.”

