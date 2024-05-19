Bangkok cops uncover ketamine and cocaine in drug bust

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers from Thonglor Police Station uncovered a stash of illicit drugs, including ketamine and cocaine-laced e-cigarette pods, at a condominium in Khlong Toei in a drug bust following a loud argument between a couple.

Police officers from Thonglor Police Station responded to a disturbance report in the late hours of yesterday at a condominium in Khlong Toei. Upon arrival, police found 31 year old Sivadol who appeared suspicious.

A further search revealed ketamine packaged in plastic bags. The investigation uncovered that a large number of e-cigarette pods had been modified to include drugs.

Subsequently, the police searched another room in a condominium in Phra Khanong, where they found Kanjana and Kornpat along with 29.51 grams of ketamine, 62 ecstasy pills, 2,525 cocaine-laced e-cigarette pods, and a pack of resealable plastic bags. According to further investigations, the suspects were responsible for guarding and distributing the drugs, which originated from a Malaysian employer.

Thonglor Police Station’s investigative team continues to expand the investigation, as the final destination of these drugs remains unknown. The contraband was not located within the Thonglor area, leading police to believe that it was stored nearby before being distributed to tourist hotspots, reported Sanook.

Charges have been filed against the suspects for joint possession of a Category 2 psychotropic substance (ketamine) for commercial purposes, joint possession of a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) for commercial purposes, and joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic (amphetamine or ecstasy) without authorization. All suspects were handed over to investigators at Thonglor Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In related news, authorities in the Isaan province of Roi Et arrested a 78 year old Thai woman with a disability and seized 151 tablets of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, as part of the Expressing Love to Yaba Dealers crackdown on Valentine’s Day.

Roi Et provincial administrative authorities together with police and soldiers launched the anti-narcotics operation on Valentine’s Day after receiving a tip-off about 78 year old the drug dealer Chotima Jeremiah.