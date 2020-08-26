Police seize 2 million baht worth of illegal cosmetics | The Thaiger

Crime
Police seize 2 million baht worth of illegal cosmetics
A 43 year old man was arrested for allegedly producing makeup and packaging it at his home in Hat Yai, Southern Thailand. Police also confiscated about 2 million baht worth of the illegal cosmetics.
Both police and health officials gained information about a home in Hat Yai that was allegedly producing and packaging cosmetics for an unregistered brand.
When police searched the home, they found multiple types of creams used for skin whitening and for reducing acne as well as jars, boxes and containers for packaging the products. Police filled up 60 cardboard boxes with the seized items, they say. The street value of all the homemade cosmetics is about 2 million baht, according to police.
Suthep Phetsongsi was the only person in the home during the police search. Police arrested him and charged him with illegally producing cosmetics using an unregistered brand name.
The cosmetics were taken to the local police station for further investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Nakhon Phanom couple “rob” bank
A man and wife in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, were arrested yesterday for allegedly robbing a bank there. Police in the downtown district were informed in the morning that the local Government Savings Bank branch had been robbed, and arrived to find shattered windows and glass on the floor. Witnesses told police they’d seen the couple walk into the bank, but paid no attention thinking they probably wanted to use the ATMs. They later smashed a glass door and spray painted “closed on another. A maid at the bank photographed the pair and informed police, who then hunted […]
Crime
Man confesses to serial rape of mentally challenged 14 year old girl
Police in the eastern border province of Buri Ram said today that a man who confessed to raping a 14 year old girl is out on bail and not considered a flight risk. The victim’s family complained that police dragged their feet in the investigation. 65 year old Somchai Kerdpra confessed to police and the media to assaulting the girl, who is developmentally disabled, at his home in Buri Ram’s Mueang Phai subdistrict. Her family went to the police in June when the girl was already 5 months pregnant, but reached out to the press yesterday saying they’re afraid Somchai […]
Crime
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Even though borders have tight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have crossed the Malaysia border and entered Thailand illegally through what Thai media reports as “natural passageways.” Police arrested 16 Burmese workers who entered the country illegally including 2 pregnant women. They were found hiding at a Chinese Cemetery in the Southern province Songkhla. Thai media says many of the workers living in Malaysia have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 16 Burmese workers told police that they lost their jobs and had been unemployed for about 3 months. In Malaysia, some had worked in […]
