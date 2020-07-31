Connect with us

Crime

Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Police say &#8220;Boss&#8221; tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
    • follow us in feedly

Police are claiming that illicit drugs, including cocaine, found in the blood samples of Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in the infamous fatal 2012 hit-and-run case were for his dental treatment. A parliamentary committee invited officials yesterday for questioning regarding case. A spokesman for the committee told a press briefing that the panel questioned officers who handled the case as to why they didn’t press charges related to illicit drug use against Vorayuth despite a blood test proving the use of narcotics.

Officers told the committee they didn’t press the charge because a dentist confirmed he had administered medicines, which included cocaine as a component, for dental treatment. When Vorayuth drank alcohol, he said, it mixed with the medicines, causing chemical substances in his body to be released. Police didn’t provide clear details and had no medical documents to prove that substances found in Vorayuth’s blood were the result of dental treatment.

The spokesman said the issue is important and the Royal Thai Police are duty-bound to provide an explanation to clear suspicion. Sira Jenjaka, chairman of the House Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights, said police will consider bringing a new drugs-related charge against Vorayuth.

Sira, a Palang Pracharath Party MP for Bangkok, said police who handled the case told the committee on Wednesday that the medical report containing Vorayuth’s test results was in a file that had been submitted to prosecutors. The results show there were “substances found in the body of Mr Vorayuth”.

3 activists claimed previously they had evidence to prove Vorayuth had illicit drugs, including cocaine, in his system on the day of the incident. They cited a letter by the head of the Forensic Pathology programme at Mahidol University to the head of the faculty’s Department of Pathology.

Sira says his committee will meet on August 5 to discuss the case. Among those testifying before the committee will be national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, the director-general of the Department of Appellate Litigation, and the assistant national police chief, who decided not to oppose prosecutors’ acquittal, as well as 2 new witnesses.

He said Vorayuth and his lawyer have been invited to testify before the panel. If they fail to show up, as has often been the case in the past, they will be summoned by law.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 31, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Oh they are being creative now. What next, the boy racers was bewitched by a passing Druid?
    Have they thought this out. If the boy racer was effected by cocaine he was more likely to be guilty.
    He had narcotics in his blood. The police admit it. So why no prosecution?

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Brian

    July 31, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Any Thai dentist should be able to answer immediately: is there any recent history of any dentist in Thailand using cocaine as part of their treatment? Cocaine can be used as a medicine, but it typically has not been for a long time. I assume possession of cocaine has resulted in a serious penalty in Thailand for a long time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Gokfayuen/Facebook

A Bangkok restaurateur has been left surprised by the power of social media, after his online complaint led to workers rushing back to fill a gaping hole they’d left outside his premises 3 months ago. Donald Woo, a Hong Kong expat who runs a noodle shop in the capital, took to Facebook to voice his frustration after workers abandoned a pipe-laying project outside his restaurant in April, leaving a huge hole in the street that has been there ever since. “Many thanks to the District department especially during this pandemic time. In April they decided to replace the water pipes […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Key witness in the Vorayuth &#8220;Boss&#8221; Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident | The Thaiger

One of the key witnesses of the 2012 hit and run incident, involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, died this morning as a result of a motorbike incident in Chiang Mai. He was one of two main witnesses identified by police in the case. The incident happened this morning just after 2am in the main city area of Chiang Mai, involving 2 motorbikes. Both riders were injured in the collision, sustaining serious injuries. But 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. Police claim that CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”

Jack Burton

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise &#8220;concert in the sky&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

  Thai Vietjet Air today launched its maiden flight VZ210, from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. To celebrate the inauguration, the airline delivered a surprise “concert in the sky” with famous Thai singer Ying Lee, featuring a full team of dancers and cabin crew, along with souvenirs for all passengers. The carrier will operate 2 flights daily on the new route, which marks the seventh from its Suvarnabhumi hub, with a flight duration of around an hour and 5 minutes. The airline has also launched a massive promotion of one-way fares for just 5 baht […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending