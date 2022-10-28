Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers

A woman has been arrested on charges of operating a health clinic as a front for prostitution at a housing estate in Bangkok.

The KL Health Clinic on Soi Nuanchan in Bung Kum was front for sex services, according to police who raided the premises yesterday.

Investigators arrested the owner of KL clinic Manthira Boonnipan, 35 years old, for colluding in arranging services to satisfy the sexual desire of others, procuring people for prostitution, and operating or serving as a caretaker of a venue for prostitution.

Pol Col Suraphong Chartsut, deputy commander of Bangkok’s people-trafficking division, said the raid followed a complaint from social media influencer Kannathat Pongpaiboonvet, alias Gun Jompalang, who claimed the clinic used a nearby condo as a meeting place for customers and sex workers.

Gun Jompalang accompanied the police team to the clinic. He said a person had contacted him via his Facebook account and alleged that sex services were provided by the clinic. Video clips were also sent to him.

The investigation found no evidence of human trafficking, but did find evidence that the clinic was used for prostitution. Suraphong said the criteria for human trafficking included use of force, illegal detention and the age of sex workers

He said the health clinic used as a front had the required documentation and operated legally.

The housing estate committee had not received any complaints regarding the clinic. Local residents said many people arrived at the clinic during daytime, but they were not aware it provided sex services. However, they had noticed some very expensive cars arriving at night.