Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son | The Thaiger

Crime

Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son

55 mins ago

PHOTO: เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice

The Egyptian tourist slashed by a roti seller in Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad over the weekend, has been identified as the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay.

The incident occurred on July 19, when a man from Koh Lanta, 32 year old Surachai Raksap, attacked an Egyptian man with a knife in front of a Family Mart in Soi Ta-iad, the ‘mauy thai’ street, in Chalong, Phuket. He said he was angry at the tourist for using the ‘F’ word too many times while buying roti from him and his wife.

He told police he thought that the man was swearing at his wife. The Egyptian man ended up getting slashed by a machete on his neck but luckily survived the assault following surgery in hospital.

Today (July 24), the identity of the victim has been revealed as 30 year old Mahmoud Abbas, from Egypt, and he is the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay. He is currently recovering from the severe wound on his neck at Vachira Hospital.The wound was about 7 cm long.

Surachai, the attacker, remained at the scene waiting for the police after the attack, along with the weapon he used. He is actually a construction contractor from Koh Lanna and was helping his wife selling roti when the incident occurred.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

SOURCE: เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice

Bangkok

Businessman files petition against 29 officials and police

7 hours ago

July 24, 2019

PHOTO: เรื่องจริงผ่านเลนส์.com (The Thuth by lens)

The owner of owner of P.S.O. Import (Thailand), 75 year old Prasert Pimpaporn, has petitioned Crime Suppression Division police to take action against 29 army soldiers, police and officials.

Prasert was accompanied by lawyer Ananchai Chaiyadet to file the petition with the investigation chief of CSD Division 5 accusing the officials of allegedly filing false statements, illegal detention, malfeasance, negligence in their duties and fake charges of providing illegal money lending services.

The charges have been made following a raid of Prasert’s tyre factory in Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, on July 11. His lawyer says soldiers, immigration police, officials from the Samut Sakhon employment office and local police raided the premises without producing a search warrant. Officials seized 52 land title deeds during the raid, according to Bangkok Post.

At the time they claimed that Prasert’s factory was hiring illegal migrant workers.

Officials also informed Prasert during the raid that an arrest warrant had been issued by the Hua Hin provincial court in his name on July 5 for charges involving illegal money lending – an alleged loan of 18 million baht.

Prasert’s lawyer claims the raid was an illegal ‘show of force’ to encourage his client into lowering the alleged debt over an outstanding business loan. He claims the arrest warrant was used to apply pressure on him – the warrant was never acted on.

His lawyer says the raid and false statements, claiming he was a “loan shark”, had damaged his reputation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Chiang Rai

Fake goods valued at 11 million baht go up in smoke in Chiang Rai

1 day ago

July 23, 2019

Chiang Rai Province’s Customs Department in Mae Sai has incinerated illegal and fake items valued at over 11 million baht.

The illegal items are goods that “do not follow the customs law of Thailand”, aka. fakes and brand copies. Most of the items were seized from the Thai-Burmese Border Gate in Mae Sai.

The illegal goods were gathered and burned at the district waste disposal centre in Mae Sai. Illegal goods continue to be a big issue fo Thai authorities. Officials say that many sellers are turning to e-commerce to sell the products. Popular illegal goods sold online include fake designer bags, fake makeup, and fake perfume. The products are often sold on Instagram, Facebook and Line.

Other items that went up in smoke include illegal supplements – diet pills, medical creams, hair dye, hair products – mobile phones, pirated goods, patent infringement products, and more. One of the most popular goods seized at the border are fake designer handbags, fake jewelry, and even fake pajamas using famous brands such as Mickey Mouse.

The total value of the bonfire was of 11,098,872 baht according to Virot Yaibuathet from the Customs Department.

SOURCE: Workpoint News
Crime

Thai military under fire over alleged torture of a man in Pattani

1 day ago

July 23, 2019

PHOTO: Pattani United Liberation Organisation president Mr. Kasturi Mahkota

An apparently healthy man, taken to a military camp in the Thai southern province of Pattani for interrogation on Sunday night, has ended up in the provincial hospital’s intensive care unit with brain swelling.

The Pattani United Liberation Organisation is condemning the Thai military over the incident.

Kasturi Mahkota, PULO president, says that he was shocked when he learned of the condition of Abdullah Isa-Musa, a Muslim resident of Sai Buri district of Pattani, after he was arrested by military personnel and taken to Ingkayut camp.

“Once again we are shocked by the news that affects the hearts of the Pattani people over the constant inhumane Thai acts, as if we were their prey, as yesterday happened to Mr. Abdullah Isa-Musa.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Pattani police went visited the camp yesterday to investigate the allegations and asked to look at the CCTV footage of the victim’s interrogation. They were told by an army officer, that the CCTV system was out of order.

A doctor at the hospital says there were no traces on the victim’s body that would suggest that he was beaten, nor there was their fluid in his lungs, but he says the victim was suffering from a swollen brain, which might have been caused by prolonged suffocation.

“Mr. Isa-Musa, a healthy man, was taken for questioning at Ingkayut army camp, but ended up being admitted to the ICU in Pattani hospital,” said the PULO president.

An official complaint has been lodged with the district police by the victim’s family.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

