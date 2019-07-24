Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son | The Thaiger

PHOTO: เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice

The Egyptian tourist slashed by a roti seller in Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad over the weekend, has been identified as the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay.

The incident occurred on July 19, when a man from Koh Lanta, 32 year old Surachai Raksap, attacked an Egyptian man with a knife in front of a Family Mart in Soi Ta-iad, the ‘mauy thai’ street, in Chalong, Phuket. He said he was angry at the tourist for using the ‘F’ word too many times while buying roti from him and his wife.

He told police he thought that the man was swearing at his wife. The Egyptian man ended up getting slashed by a machete on his neck but luckily survived the assault following surgery in hospital.

Today (July 24), the identity of the victim has been revealed as 30 year old Mahmoud Abbas, from Egypt, and he is the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay. He is currently recovering from the severe wound on his neck at Vachira Hospital.The wound was about 7 cm long.

Surachai, the attacker, remained at the scene waiting for the police after the attack, along with the weapon he used. He is actually a construction contractor from Koh Lanna and was helping his wife selling roti when the incident occurred.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

