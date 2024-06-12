Phuket man arrested for murder of 21 year old masseuse

Picture courtesy of Phetchaburi Provincial Police

Phuket police arrested a man in connection with the murder of Benjarat ‘Nong Cream’ Cheychan, a 21 year old masseuse from Phuket who was last seen leaving her house in Rawai on June 3.

Benjarat was seen departing with a man driving a grey Bangkok-registered Toyota pickup truck. She informed friends she was going to address a dispute with a relative about car repayments. Concerned for her safety, her mother reported her missing to Chalong Police the following day.

Three days later, Benjarat’s body was discovered beside Petchkasem Road in Moo 1, Tambon Nong Prong, Khao Yoi District, Phetchaburi. Police apprehended 22 year old Anuwat Pimmat at an eatery in Tambon Thongchai, Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Khiri Khan around 10pm on June 9. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Phetchaburi Criminal Court and faces charges of murder and concealing a body.

During a re-enactment on June 10, Anuwat explained that he had met Benjarat through a dating app and had developed a serious relationship with her since the Songkran festival in April. He flew from Bangkok to Phuket to meet her, and she picked him up from his hotel. They then travelled to Prachuap Khiri Khan to retrieve a pickup truck they intended to return to her former boyfriend in Bangkok.

While passing through Sam Roi Yot District in Prachuap Khiri Khan on June 3, Anuwat received a phone call from his wife. Benjarat, realising he was not single, became angry and slapped him. Anuwat, in a fit of rage, strangled her, reported The Phuket News.

“It was a moment of uncontrollable anger,” Anuwat told the police.

According to the police, Anuwat then drove around looking for a location to dispose of the body, which he eventually left on the side of the highway in Khao Yoi District, Phetchaburi.