Phuket man arrested for murder of 21 year old masseuse

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:25, 12 June 2024| Updated: 11:25, 12 June 2024
73 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Phetchaburi Provincial Police

Phuket police arrested a man in connection with the murder of Benjarat ‘Nong Cream’ Cheychan, a 21 year old masseuse from Phuket who was last seen leaving her house in Rawai on June 3.

Benjarat was seen departing with a man driving a grey Bangkok-registered Toyota pickup truck. She informed friends she was going to address a dispute with a relative about car repayments. Concerned for her safety, her mother reported her missing to Chalong Police the following day.

Three days later, Benjarat’s body was discovered beside Petchkasem Road in Moo 1, Tambon Nong Prong, Khao Yoi District, Phetchaburi. Police apprehended 22 year old Anuwat Pimmat at an eatery in Tambon Thongchai, Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Khiri Khan around 10pm on June 9. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Phetchaburi Criminal Court and faces charges of murder and concealing a body.

During a re-enactment on June 10, Anuwat explained that he had met Benjarat through a dating app and had developed a serious relationship with her since the Songkran festival in April. He flew from Bangkok to Phuket to meet her, and she picked him up from his hotel. They then travelled to Prachuap Khiri Khan to retrieve a pickup truck they intended to return to her former boyfriend in Bangkok.

Related news

While passing through Sam Roi Yot District in Prachuap Khiri Khan on June 3, Anuwat received a phone call from his wife. Benjarat, realising he was not single, became angry and slapped him. Anuwat, in a fit of rage, strangled her, reported The Phuket News.

“It was a moment of uncontrollable anger,” Anuwat told the police.

According to the police, Anuwat then drove around looking for a location to dispose of the body, which he eventually left on the side of the highway in Khao Yoi District, Phetchaburi.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man shoots former village headman over insult in Kanchanaburi

Published: 11:02, 12 June 2024

Protesters urge army to oppose Thaksin’s bail request

Published: 10:52, 12 June 2024

Chiang Mai locals hiss with concern over roadside snake (video)

Published: 10:47, 12 June 2024

Heavy rain warning issued for 23 provinces, flash floods possible

Published: 10:39, 12 June 2024