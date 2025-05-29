Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Lop Buri as a father shot his son with a .38 calibre gun after the son attacked him with a hoe.

The altercation began when the father admonished his son for demanding money from his sister. The police received a report of the violent dispute involving weapons at 9.05pm yesterday, May 28, in Mueang subdistrict, Tha Luang district, Lop Buri province.

Police Colonel Thirachai Klinnkosum, deputy investigating officer of Tha Luang Police Station, notified Panthap Panich, the police chief, and coordinated with forensic experts, investigators, medical staff, and foundation volunteers to address the situation.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found 60 year old Thongbai Punud severely injured, wearing only shorts and bleeding heavily from injuries inflicted by a hoe. He received first aid from emergency services before being transported to the hospital.

Inside the house, the body of 30 year old Bird Punud was discovered. He was wearing only trousers and had been shot once in the forehead, leading to his death.

Witnesses revealed that the deceased had approached his sister for money. During this exchange, Thongbai, the father, intervened to caution his son about his problematic behaviour, which included drug abuse and mental health issues.

This reprimand infuriated Bird, prompting him to attack his father with a hoe, causing significant injuries. In self-defence, Thongbai retreated, retrieved a firearm, and shot his son, resulting in Bird’s death in the house’s courtyard, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, Thongbai was unable to provide a statement due to his serious injuries. Police documented the crime scene and collected evidence to proceed with legal action against him. Meanwhile, the family has not yet provided any statements regarding the incident.

Last year, in Chanuman District, Amnat Charoen Province, a father fatally shot his son following a heated confrontation outside their residence. The son, allegedly high on methamphetamine, had attacked his wife and mother violently.