Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims | The Thaiger

Crime
Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims
A school in the central province of Nonthaburi is facing a class-action lawsuit from parents, amid allegations of abuse at the facility. The claims originally came to light when a teacher was captured on CCTV physically abusing students in her care. In the footage, Ornuma Plodprong, aka, “Khru Jum”, can be seen repeatedly hitting students, pushing one to the floor, and dragging another child across the room. The incidents occurred at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School, just north of central Bangkok.
After being physically attacked by some angry parents, Ornuma filed a police complaint against them, which she has since withdrawn. The parents in question, Chanwit Noisuekying and Kancharinrat Singdechudom, have paid fines of 100 baht following the assault. Rumours emerged that a group of parents had decided to forgive Ornuma when they were seen being photographed at a police station in the company of the teacher. Chanwit has dismissed the rumours, saying he is still bringing charges against her. He adds that his son, Seu, showed signs of trauma after seeing the teacher earlier this week.
Since the original claims of abuse surfaced, the scandal has grown, with allegations of abuse surfacing at other Sarasas schools and subsequent investigations uncovering a host of other violations, including the employment of unqualified teachers and foreigners working without work permits.
The private school has had to return tuition fees and has been ordered to install additional CCTV cameras and to display the qualifications of its teachers. It has also been ordered to pay any medical expenses incurred by the victims. To date, it’s understood 16 teachers and caretakers have been charged.
Thailand
UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok
A broken crossing signal led to the fatal collision yesterday, where a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44. Officials from the department as well as the State Railway of Thailand governor visited the site after the accident and say the broken crossing signal “contributed to the fatal incident”.
The bus was carrying dozens of factory workers to a Buddhist merit-making ceremony when it crossed the railway track and was struck, at speed, by the freight train. The bus appears to be meandering across the crossing, oblivious to the approaching locomotive when the train smashes into the front of the bus, swinging it around and dragging it along the track, stripping off the roof of the bus, until it fell onto its side.
The crossing by the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in the Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, also had no boom gate to block traffic from crossing, another factor in the cause of the incident, according to the department. Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob acknowledged that the State Railways of Thailand’s budget to install railroad crossing gates has been cut.
In an earlier report, the provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond said the crossing has an alarm, but there was no barrier to block traffic when a train is coming. Whether or not the alarm or warning for the approaching train was working, has not yet been clarified.
“The province will install speed bumps and barriers as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility. Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again.”
Video of the horrific incident will be part of today’s Thailand News Today (uploaded at 5pm Thai time).
Weather
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 days of torrential rain
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging emergency services and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, to urgently attend to the suffering of the region’s flood victims. Flooding has cut electricity and water supplies to several areas around the district.
8,000+ houses have been flooded after the overflowing Lam Takong River inundated nearby farming and residential communities. The flooding follows days of heavy rain, especially in the Khao Yai mountainous area, in the province’s south west.
Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Vichien Chanthanothai has attended the region’s worst hit areas today to distribute relief supplies, lunch boxes and survival kits to flood victims. Most have stayed in their flooded homes with family and to protect their property.
“It will take another day for flood waters to recede and the situation will gradually return to normal.”
But Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department reports that the recent rains in Pak Chong have been an enormous help to the Lam Phra Ploeng and Khun Dan Prakanchon dams, which were almost empty earlier this year.
• Lam Phra Ploeng reservoir is now 93% full, with 145 million cubic metres of water
• Khun Dan Prakanchon reservoir is 96% full, with 216 million cubic metres of water
In Phetchaburi, south of Bangkok, more than 400 homes in the Nong Ya Plong district, north of the province, along with the Petkasem highway near the main Cha-am intersection, were flooded earlier today after 2 days of heavy rain in the province. Flood waters, in areas north west of Hua Hin, have now receded after train tracks through parts of Phetchaburi were inundated under 10 cm of floodwater earlier today.
Thailand
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
A bus has collided with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, killing 18 passengers and injuring 44. The incident happened just after 8am this morning. The chartered bus was carrying some 60 factory workers to a Buddhist ceremony and was crossing a railway track when it was struck by a freight train headed to Samut Prakhan, south of Bangkok, from the north east of the country.
Earlier it was reported in Thai PBS World that 20 people had died. The incident in Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, occurred as passengers were on their way to attending a Thod Kathin merit-making ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.
The chartered bus was carrying about 60 passengers, from Samut Prakan province to Wat Bang Pla Nak in Muang district.
13 patients have now been discharged from hospital.
Rescue workers say they found the bus overturned and laying on its side, with part of the roof ripped off. Metal and debris littered the scene as well as bodies, and belongings scattered. CCTV, shown to the media by a government official, shows the bus creeping off the road onto the adjacent train tracks before the freight train slams into its side.
PHOTO: Bangpakong Rescue Foundation
Deadly bus incidents are common in Thailand as the country ranks in the top 10 of the world’s most dangerous roads with speeding, drink driving and corrupt law enforcement officials contributing to its dismal ranking. 75% of Thailand’s road deaths involve motorbikes.
Recently, news came of Thailand’s new police chief halting drink-driving checkpoints, citing transparency issues.
