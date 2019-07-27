Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry

PHOTO: Manager

686 people have been arrested in southern Thailand, mostly foreigners, on a variety of offences of working illegally or being involved in human trafficking.

Thailand’s Region 6 immigration reported that the people were arrested between July 1-25.

Immigration reported…

• 436 people have been arrested as illegal migrant workers and had illegally entered Thailand

• 49 had no work permits

• 15 were on overstay

• 25 people had arrest warrants out for them

Manager Online reports that 12 people – Thais, Malaysians and Burmese – were involved in human trafficking cases in Songkhla and Satun.

7 Burmese had fake passports, had crossed the land border in Kanchanaburi and were headed for Malaysia to work. Immigration police reported that they were using genuine passports but with the picture changed to their own. They had paid 16,000 baht to Agents for the fake passports.

SOURCE: Manager Online