Mystery surrounds security guard found dead in his Phuket room | The Thaiger

Mystery surrounds security guard found dead in his Phuket room
The security guard of a hotel in Nai Yang, northern Phuket, 52 year old Yingyot Butsabong, from Maha Sarakham province, was found dead yesterday (October 16) in his room. Police remain mystified how the man came to grief.
A woman named Supattra received a call from the hotel he worked at and was informed that he didn’t show up at work yesterday, so she went to his apartment to check on him.
She saw that his room was locked from the inside, so used the key she had in her possession to open the room and found Yingyot laying on the floor, face down. She thought he was just sleeping so she tried to wake him up but once she flipped him, she found that he already passed away.
She immediately called Saku police, and once on the scene, police found that there was some blood on the floor. The man had a 2 centimetre wound on his left eyebrow which was deep into his skull. There was also a wound on his chin about 1 centimetre long and about a centimetre deep. His left eye had a bruise which looked like he was attacked by a hard object.
Police report that he had been dead for around four hours in the room.
The room was not ransacked and there was no sign of fighting or theft. His body has been sent to Thalang Hospital for a detailed autopsy and to look into the cause of death.
Drug dealer on the run for 20 years arrested by Thai immigration
A female drug dealer who evaded capture for almost 20 years has been nabbed after a spate of recent arrests carried out by Thai immigration police. Thai Residents reports that the criminal court issued an arrest warrant for the woman, Chatamach, back in 2000, for possession of methamphetamine pills with intent to supply.
While on bail, she absconded and flew to Australia, where she was reportedly known as Miss Wang. Chatamach managed to remain in the country long enough to gain Australian citizenship.
This month, Thai immigration’s biometric system showed that Chatamach had recently re-entered the country, leading to her being tracked down and arrested. Immigration police have also arrested ten foreigners suspected of various crimes using the new biometrics systems at airports.
Two Nigerian men were charged with illegally entering Thailand and are suspected to have ties with a gang responsible for a romance scam operation carried out over a two year period that netted over 2 million baht.
A Russian man linked to a fraud case in his home country has been arrested in Chonburi province. It’s understood the man is wanted for a construction scam in Russia costing over 20 million baht.
Also arrested were seven foreign women accused of involvement in prostitution in Pattaya’s Walking Street.
Thai Residents reports that three of the women are Egyptian, two are from Uzbekistan and three others are from Uganda.
Over 100 million baht worth of assets seized from Thai drug dealers
The homes of three alleged drug traffickers have been raided in a joint operation between Thai police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Thai Residents reports that two of the alleged drug traffickers are women and the raids took place in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Sukothai provinces.
It’s understood that more than 100 million baht worth of assets has been seized, 6 million of which was in cold hard cash. Officers also confiscated nine cars, four motorbikes, ten watches, gold, and sixteen bank books showing 25 million baht between them.
The DEA’s role in Thailand is to support the Thai government’s anti-narcotics drive while working to track down those responsible for trafficking illegal drugs to the US and other countries. It has three Thai offices, located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani in the north-east, which also coordinate DEA operations in Laos and Cambodia.
These latest raids are reported to be the largest such operation this year.
Clean Up to the Countdown – Crackdown on illegal software
The Clean Up to the Countdown campaign aims to encourage top executives to legalise their corporate software before midnight on December 31, 2019.”
BSA The Software Alliance is partnering with Thai police and chief executives on a campaign to crackdown illegal software in the workplace by the end of 2019. Many companies still use illegal, pirated or copied computer software.
This campaign will target 10,000 companies across Thailand that are thought to be using illegal software. This includes corporations in a variety of business sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, banking and finance, engineering, architecture, media, design, IT and healthcare. Many of these companies are known users of software, but lack license agreements from software providers.
The Nation reports that the BSA is working with police to ramp up enforcement against corporations using illegal software and has already helped identify nearly 10,000 companies in 10 provinces suspected of using illegal software.
The Economic Crime Suppression Division wants to see business leaders take a proactive approach to cleaning up their corporate software assets so that they can enter 2020 fully legal and compliant. From now until the end of the year, it will continue to raid companies suspected of not complying with Thai laws protecting software copyright.
While ECD enforces the Thai laws, BSA is contacting thousands of corporate leaders in Thailand to offer guidance and advice in addressing illegal software use in the workplace.
BSA Senior Director Tarun Sawney believes that some CEOs may be aware their company is using illegal software and are wary of investing in genuine software.
“But there are other CEOs whose companies have hundreds or thousands of PCs, who simply may not be aware of the type of software running on their corporation’s PCs, and whether it is legal or not.”
“BSA wants to help CEOs do the right thing but this requires that CEOs take a hands-on approach to addressing the risk of using illegal software in business operations. Our advice is that CEOs treat the risk of illegal software with the utmost importance. This means being hands-on and proactive. CEOs can and should control this risk factor.”
The solution, according to the software industry, includes a better effort by CEOs at self-policing their own use of software by corporations in Thailand. The Clean Up to the Countdown campaign is a part of Legalize and Protect initiative launched earlier this year. So far, the initiative has helped thousands companies in Thailand legalize their software assets and protect data from malware and hackers.
