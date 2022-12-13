808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’

Dozens of music lovers accused security guards of touching their “pussy” and “sexual assault” at a Bangkok music festival over the weekend.

The victims complained they had their private parts groped by guards as they were searched prior to entering the three-day 808 Festival at BITEC Bang Na held between December 9-11.

One woman, Hitomi Okemoto, told Coconuts that the guards touched all of the women entering the festival inappropriately “between [the] legs, they actually touched pussy over clothes” and “touched my nipple directly.”

Disgruntled Okemoto also published images and videos of other attendees being groped.

“I’ve been to other festivals in Thailand, and [nothing happened like] this sexual body check before. It was way too much, I think other women also felt disgusted and scared and sad.

“I hope they don’t make any money next year after harassing women like this.”

A Thai reporter also witnessed security guards touching women and men beneath underwear with their bare hands before they were allowed to enter the venue. Men were assigned to the men, and women checked the women.

Several women reckoned the guards appeared to be targeting the women more than the men.

Festival organizers defended the private security guards saying they were “police looking for drugs” and that they “had no control over it.”

“Every festival is subjected to body searches. It’s a standard procedure.”

Festival organisers also defended security touching naked breasts. They said…

“There is a sign written at the entry area that mentions this.”

Okemoto said she saw no such signs.

“I hope organizers can explain without lying because they only told me they were Thai government officers and that they couldn’t do anything about it.”

The Security AF Team head of security, Eiw, said he was unaware of any inappropriate touching, adding they were just following orders.

“The way we work is to prevent drugs from entering the festival. The way people bring in drugs are hidden in places that we can’t reach.

“We were just doing our job. By day three of the festival, more and more people were caught with drugs, at least over 100 people. We take photos and send them to the police. We just want to provide a safe space for all and to warn people not to take drugs.”

Despite what the head of security told Okemoto, she said there were no signs warning people of the search methods.

A media relations publicist for the festival confirmed that they hired the security team and also defended the searches as “necessary” due to this year’s strict no-drug policy.

The publicist, who declined to give her name, said that Okemoto had exaggerated her experience. The video seems to reveal otherwise.

This is a movie a woman right before me body checked by security. pic.twitter.com/Huu23zKOjx — He told me | Pro Drunk (@HetoldmeXOXO) December 11, 2022

One Thai netizen said…

“It’s sexual assault. No one should accept this. It is not usual in Thailand. These behaviours must be denounced, the organizers are responsible.”

In September, similar complaints were made about security at another EDM event, the Together Festival. Women complained they were touched under their bras while men said security touched their testicles.

Okemoto questioned whether these practices are normal in Thailand.

“I live in Thailand for more than three years, and I travelled to 32 countries. This is the first time happened to me, and I feel disgusting.”