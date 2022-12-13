Connect with us

Entertainment

808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’

Published

 on 

Thaiger deals

Dozens of music lovers accused security guards of touching their “pussy” and “sexual assault” at a Bangkok music festival over the weekend.

The victims complained they had their private parts groped by guards as they were searched prior to entering the three-day 808 Festival at BITEC Bang Na held between December 9-11.

One woman, Hitomi Okemoto, told Coconuts that the guards touched all of the women entering the festival inappropriately “between [the] legs, they actually touched pussy over clothes” and “touched my nipple directly.”

Disgruntled Okemoto also published images and videos of other attendees being groped.

“I’ve been to other festivals in Thailand, and [nothing happened like] this sexual body check before. It was way too much, I think other women also felt disgusted and scared and sad.

“I hope they don’t make any money next year after harassing women like this.”

A Thai reporter also witnessed security guards touching women and men beneath underwear with their bare hands before they were allowed to enter the venue. Men were assigned to the men, and women checked the women.

Several women reckoned the guards appeared to be targeting the women more than the men.

Festival organizers defended the private security guards saying they were “police looking for drugs” and that they “had no control over it.”

“Every festival is subjected to body searches. It’s a standard procedure.”

Festival organisers also defended security touching naked breasts. They said…

“There is a sign written at the entry area that mentions this.”

Okemoto said she saw no such signs.

“I hope organizers can explain without lying because they only told me they were Thai government officers and that they couldn’t do anything about it.”

The Security AF Team head of security, Eiw, said he was unaware of any inappropriate touching, adding they were just following orders.

“The way we work is to prevent drugs from entering the festival. The way people bring in drugs are hidden in places that we can’t reach.

“We were just doing our job. By day three of the festival, more and more people were caught with drugs, at least over 100 people. We take photos and send them to the police. We just want to provide a safe space for all and to warn people not to take drugs.”

Despite what the head of security told Okemoto, she said there were no signs warning people of the search methods.

A media relations publicist for the festival confirmed that they hired the security team and also defended the searches as “necessary” due to this year’s strict no-drug policy.

The publicist, who declined to give her name, said that Okemoto had exaggerated her experience. The video seems to reveal otherwise.

One Thai netizen said…

“It’s sexual assault. No one should accept this. It is not usual in Thailand. These behaviours must be denounced, the organizers are responsible.”

In September, similar complaints were made about security at another EDM event, the Together Festival. Women complained they were touched under their bras while men said security touched their testicles.

Okemoto questioned whether these practices are normal in Thailand.

“I live in Thailand for more than three years, and I travelled to 32 countries. This is the first time happened to me, and I feel disgusting.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Entertainment5 mins ago

808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’
Tourism8 mins ago

Jakarta aims to bring more Thai tourists
World34 mins ago

Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Travel1 hour ago

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
Thailand1 hour ago

A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Unable to find a temple home, monk living in bus terminal
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs2 hours ago

Police on the prowl for heroin suspect who escaped from Kanchanaburi station
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Expats3 hours ago

Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Charging elephant gores a foraging man to death
Crime5 hours ago

Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai actress faints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Guides6 hours ago

Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Best of6 hours ago

Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
Local6 hours ago

How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending