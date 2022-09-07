Connect with us

Crime

Mother to bury missing daughter found dead in central Thailand

Published

 on 

A mother has been finally reunited with her dead daughter eight years after she disappeared in Lopburi in central Thailand.

The 25 year old woman, Nong Air, went missing on February 14, 2014, and her whereabouts were unknown until this week.

A police investigation failed to find the missing woman so her mother, Malee Phongjin, turned to the non-governmental organization Mirror Foundation for help.

The Mirror Foundation searched for several years without success until they asked the mother for a DNA sample to see if that would be successful. It was.

Malee’s DNA matched that of the remains of an unidentified woman found in the Pasak River in Ayutthaya province on February 22, 2014. The dead woman had several stab wounds to the face, and a number of broken bones to her body, which was found by the Pa Sak River in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.

The remains of Nong had been kept at the Central Institute of Forensic Science of the Justice Ministry at Thammasat University Hospital ever since.

The mother revealed, that on the day she went missing, her daughter went out to do some grocery shopping. Nong planned to meet up with her brother but she never met him.

The family suspect Nong’s murder was because she was involved in an adulterous affair and the Mirror Foundation has asked the Tha Rua district police in Ayutthaya to reopen the investigation into the woman’s death and find out who her murderer is.

Malee today went to the institute to claim her daughter’s remains so she can give her a proper funeral.

SOURCE: News Channel 7  Thai PBS

 

Recent comments:
Noble_Design
2022-09-07 17:22
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The Mirror Foundation searched for several years without success until they asked the mother for a DNA sample to see if that would be successful. It was. Malee’s DNA matched that of the remains of…

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

