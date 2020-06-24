Military weapons seized near Burmese border | The Thaiger

Crime
Military weapons seized near Burmese border
Police in the Mae Sot district of the Tak province, near the Burmese border, have seized a massive cache of military weapons, including 33 M16 and AK47 assault rifles, M79 grenade launchers and PK general purpose machine guns, together with a large quantity of ammunition of different calibers. 2 Thai men were arrested, but no details were available as to where.
Thailand’s national police chief says that he suspects the weapons were intended for use by ill-intentioned elements which, according to intelligence reports, have been plotting to stir political unrest in the region. He declined to speculate or identify any specific political groups, saying the matter is under investigation by authorities.
He has ordered police in all areas, particularly in 10 provinces, including Chiang Mai, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya and Khon Kaen, to keep a close watch on political movements today, the 88th anniversary of the transformation from absolute monarchy to to constitutional monarchy, saying he worries that there will be gatherings as a symbolic gesture.
Past reports of arms seizures in Mae Sot, as well as other districts bordering Myanmar, appear to show that most of the weapons are actually smuggled from Cambodia by traffickers, for sale at huge profits to Burmese rebel groups based along the porous border between Thailand and Myanmar.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Cambodia soon, reconsider, unless you’re willing to put down US$3,000, a fortune for a backpacker in Southeast Asia. The country wants foreigners to make the deposit at a local bank upon entering to make sure any potential medical or quarantine costs can be met. And that’s just the start.
Even if you have the money, it’s still tricky to get in. Travellers need to have a medical insurance valued over US$50,000 and a health certificate deeming them free of the coronavirus, issued 72 hours before entering the country. Then, they start deducting from the deposit.
Travelling to south east Asia as a tourist has largely been put on hold by most of the countries keeping strong control over their borders in the immediate and medium future. Travel bubbles are being seen as a way forward for reciprocal ‘low risk’ countries to re-introduce travel across their borders.
Cambodian media say testing may need to be done before a traveller can enter which would be US$100 for a swab test, US$30 for overnight accommodation while results sent to the lab, $30 for food and extra expenses for transportation. This would be taken out of the deposit made at the bank.
Once the travellers has gone through all that rigmarole, then they must self isolate for 14 days at their hotel, reporting to medical officers each day. Another swab test would be done on the 13th day of isolation. In another scenario, where a passenger on the flight tests positive for the coronavirus, then everyone on the flight would need to go into quarantine, with costs involved taken out of the bank deposit. Worse case, those who get sick need to pay all costs involved.
Even death has costs. US$1,500 would used for cremation and funeral costs.
Have a great time in Cambodia!
Cambodia
Amnesty International urges global petition for investigation of Thai activist’s abduction
The alleged abduction of Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit in Cambodia, and the inaction and apparent lack of interest on the part of both governments, has left people around the world to demand urgent action by writing a petition to Cambodian PM Hun Sen calling for an “effective, thorough and transparent” investigation into the disappearance.
It also urges people to demand that the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, to which Cambodia is a signatory, be respected.
Wanchalearm is one of 9 Thai activists who sought sanctuary in neighbouring countries after the coup in May 2014 and have been missing in recent years. The remains of two of them were discovered packed with rubble in the Mekong River in 2018.
The human rights monitor has also expressed concern about the possibility that the governments of neighboring countries, including Cambodia, have been colluding with Thailand in recent years to compel the expulsion of political activists who risk human rights abuses if they expulsion. These include Cambodians fleeing persecution for exercising their right to freedom of expression.
It also states that neighbouring countries, including Laos and Vietnam, have not exercised due diligence in investigating the pattern of abductions of Thai nationals whom Thailand has sought to extradite.
The 37 year old Wanchalearm was reportedly abducted from Phnom Penh Street on June 4. His sister says she spoke to him on the phone around 4:30 pm when she heard him say, “I can’t breathe,” and the line went abruptly silent.
Security footage reportedly shows a black Toyota Highlander SUV speeding out of its condominium at about the same time. Like other missing activists, the whereabouts of Wanchalearm are unknown. No ransom request has been made.
Wanchalearm faces sedition charges in Thailand, the most recent filed in 2018 under the Computer Crime Act, alleging that he had posted anti-government material on a Facebook group called “Gu Tong Dai 100 Lan Jak Thaksin Nae Nae Nae Nae” (I will certainly receive 100 million from Thaksin).
Wanchalearm’s Facebook profile states that he is in exile because he supports democracy.
Crime
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
3 students were sent to the police station after tying big white bows to the gate of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. The students called on the Thailand and Cambodia governments to address the abduction of an exiled Thai political activist.
The students were charged for violating the Road Traffic Act by tying the bows, according to Coconuts Bangkok. The Student Union of Thailand posted a live stream yesterday from the protest showing police removing the ribbon and taking students to the police department (below). The group also posted photos of white ribbons tied to objects throughout Bangkok.
Political activist 37 year old Wanchalearm Sataksit was living in exile in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital. The Human Rights Watch claim Sataksit was dragged into a black car last week by a group of armed men and has been missing since. His sister was talking to him at the time on the phone. He ran an anti-government Facebook page. Thai police issued an arrest warrant in 2018 accusing him of violating the Computer-Related Crime Act for writing a post “inciting unrest”.
The Cambodian police announced yesterday that they will investigate Sataksit’s disappearance. The Royal Thai Police has refused to investigate the alleged abduction, one saying “This did not take place on Thai soil … Thai authorities do not have the authority to meddle.”
The former deputy director of the National Intelligence Agency says Thailand doesn’t have the resources to investigate, and urges people not to assume Sataksit has been abducted and killed.
“An abduction is a high-risk operation and needs a superpower nation to do it … Thailand is not a superpower.”
