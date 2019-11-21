Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face” | The Thaiger

Crime
Man shoots dead son-in-law after “causing him to lose face”
A man remains on the run after killing his son-in-law, having never forgiven him for not turning up to the wedding party laid on for him and the man’s daughter three years ago. The Bangkok Post reports that Narong Krainara shot 34 year old Sarawut Phonhiran on Tuesday night, at a house in the Thung Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.
It’s understood both men had a falling out three years ago, when Sarawut was to marry Narong’s daughter, Monthip. Narong arranged a wedding party for the couple, sending out invitations to guests.
However, Sarawut never showed up at the party, instead moving with his bride to live in another district. This rejection brought shame on Narong, causing him to lose face (in Thai culture) and hold a long-standing grudge against his son-in-law.
Narong’s daughter Monthip had recently returned to the family home after a dispute with her husband. When Sarawut followed her in an attempt at a reconciliation, an argument broke out with Monthip’s father.
When questioned by police later, Monthip and her mother, 41 year old Noonai Krainara, said Narong kicked his son-in-law, then pulled out a pistol and hit Sarawut in the head with it before shooting him in the chest as he lay in a hammock.
The shooting was witnessed by both Noonai and Monthip, who is understood to be pregnant with the couple’s second child. A 2 year old girl is also reported to have been in the house at the time. Narong’s whereabouts are currently unknown, with the chief of Tung Yai police, Chokdee Rakwattanapong, confirming a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Meth kingpin busted in Kanchanburi
A 29 year old man has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring after more than 3 million methamphetamine pills were seized in Chiang Rai last month.
The man, known only as “Prasarn,” was arrested at a resort in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. Police linked him to the 3 million meth pills seized at a roadside checkpoint in Chiang Rai in October.
Police were tipped off about plans to smuggle a large consignment of methamphetamine over the border into Chiang Rai. They set up a roadside checkpoint and stopped a Toyota pickup truck. The driver refused to stop when he was flagged down, which kicked off a chase. Police shot out the pick-up’s tyres and the driver fled after skidding off the road.
A search revealed 11 sacks containing more than 3 million methamphetamine pills and over 40 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Police expanded their probe and identified Prasarn as head of the smuggling ring and traced him to the Kanchanaburi resort where he was arrested.
Woman sues daughter and bank for stealing over 250 million baht
A 76 year old woman is suing her own daughter, as well as the Kasikorn Bank and four of its bank employees, claiming they were complicit in stealing over 250 million baht from her account.
The Nation reports that Huay Sriwirat filed the lawsuit at the civil court in the Phra Khanong district of Bangkok, alleging her daughter and the bank employees used fake documents to access the funds in her account.
Huay alleges that the embezzlement began in 2014, while she was in hospital undergoing treatment for heart disease. She accuses her daughter and four of the bank’s employees of changing the rules applicable to her account so that a fingerprint could be used to withdraw money instead of a signature, saying they used a fake power of attorney document to confirm the withdrawal.
According to the Nation report, the public prosecutor is bringing a criminal case for embezzlement and document forgery against the daughter and the four bank workers.
Meanwhile, Kasikorn Bank has issued a statement claiming its employees were merely acting in accordance with the wishes of Huay’s close family member and that it will cooperate fully with the court’s orders.
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
A non government organisation in Chiang Rai reports that it has helped a 13 year old girl escape a forced marriage to a 50 year old man.
The Centre for Girls posted on their Facebook page that the organisation received a note from the girl, “Nu Na,” pleading for help. She said her parents were forcing her to marry a 50 year old man as soon as she finished high school.
“I don’t want to get married yet. I want to keep going to school.”
“My mom is forcing me to get married, but I don’t want to. I want a scholarship so I can keep going to school. I want to go to school outside. Help me. I want to study.”
Nu Na’s friend had taken part in a Centre for Girls workshop on children’s rights and learned that child marriage is a violation of children’s rights. This friend told her to seek help and delivered the letter.
Nunnaree Luangmoi, founder and director of CFG, said Nu Na’s family had financial problems and owed the man money. She said that the man may have given the parents an ultimatum: repay or give him their daughter instead. According to Nunnaree CFG doesn’t have the authority to separate children from their parents, and the government can’t help because no crime had been committed at that stage.
Since they weren’t able to remove Nu Na from her family, a team from the Centre went to see the man. He said had bought the girl a mobile phone, and her mother had urged him to take her out. The team took a copy of the Criminal Code and explained the legal penalties the man would face if he married the child.
The alleged groom denied everything, saying that he didn’t think of Nu Na in that way. He said he only likes her and bought her a mobile phone because she was a good student.
According to a CFG spokesman, one of Nu Na’s older sisters has already been married off. She said the parents were violent toward their children and claim that because Nu Na is their child, they can do anything with her.
They have been talking to the parents for several months.
When CFG was organising a children’s camp, Nu Na asked to go with them. She told the workers that she wasn’t staying at her home anymore. Ultimately the organisation were able to convince the parents to let Nu Na leave home and go to school.
Nu Na has been referred to a shelter, where she now lives and has transportation to a nearby school everyday.
