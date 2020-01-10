Lone gunman storms into Lopburi gold shop and kills three people – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Lone gunman storms into Lopburi gold shop and kills three people – VIDEO
Police are now on the hunt for the Lopburi gold-shop robber who has killed three and injured four. The man stormed into a Robinson Department Store gold shop last night killing three people as he walked in. He shot without hesitation and paid no attention to the people he’d shot. One of them was a young boy. The gunman also wounded four others during the attack.
The armed man walked into the Aurora gold shop inside a mall on the Phahon Yothin Highway at 8.44pm. He strode in and started shooting at customers and staff. He then jumped on top of the glass counter, snatched three trays of gold necklaces valued around 500,000 baht, and then shot a security guard dead before fleeing on a Yamaha motorcycle. The entire incident lasted around a minute.
The robbery and shooting. WARNING: Graphic content.
Three people died as a result of the shots fired as the man entered the store, including a two-year old boy shot in the head while walking past the gold shop with his mother.
The shooter was wearing a full-face face mask, balaclava, black shirt and “camo” trousers. He has armed with a 9mm pistol with a ‘silencer’ attached. The gunman acted alone.
Armed police commandos have now been deployed in the hunt for the gunman.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SCREENGRAB: The young boy, walking with his mother, was shot moments after. He died in hospital.
Three killed, others injured in Lopburi gold shop robbery – VIDEO
Three people are now dead and another four injured after a lone gunman entered a Lopburi gold shop, shooting customers and then robbing the store (video below). Lopburi is about 150 kilometres north of Bangkok.
The armed robbery took place at a gold shop in Robinson Department Store in the main city district of Lopburi province
Speaking to the media following the shooting, the deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanajaroen the gunman appeared to be acting alone.
“He was a male, wore camouflaged pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a black ski mask. He fired from an unidentified gun at security guards and bystanders before grabbing the gold and fleeing on a motorcycle identified as a red-and-white Yamaha Fino.”
One man, a customer, and one woman, were shot and died at the store. A boy who was shot in the head during the heist and was rushed to the Meuangrai Hospital. He subsequently died of his injuries. Two other men and two women were also shot and are being treated at the same hospital.
“The police are investigating the scene, looking at CCTV footage as well as estimating the value of the gold that was robbed.”
Click to watch the robbery and shooting. WARNING: Graphic content.
https://www.facebook.com/317342891780625/videos/758610837956925/
The National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda is ordering officers in Lopburi and nearby provinces to “pursue the suspect and widen the search areas to cover every possible escape route”.
“It has shocked the public. Officers have been instructed to use utmost caution as the suspect possesses dangerous firearms. Use of lethal force is allowed if necessary.”
There is a police hotline on 191 or 1599 that can be called for anyone with information that could lead to the identifying or apprehension of the shooter.
SOURCE: The Nation
Justice minister orders probe in prison deaths
An investigation is now proceeding into the deaths of four inmates at the Phitsanulok Provincial Prison who died with “extremely low potassium and high levels of thyroid hormone in their blood”, more commonly thought to be food poisoning.
The Thai Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who ordered the probe, says he suspects prison administrators were inadvertently, or possibly even deliberately, negligent. He says he’ll take legal action against anyone found at fault, to seek compensation for the families.
Doctors say the four inmates, who died between December 29 and January 4, had elevated levels of thyroid hormone, which led to fatal complications. Hundreds more inmates at the prison have shown similar symptoms, prompting a medical team to conduct blood tests on 3,500 prisoners.
Twenty four inmates with severe symptoms were sent for treatment to two local hospitals, according to provincial health chief Piya Sirilak. Another 690 with high thyroid hormone levels are now under medical surveillance. Authorities believe the thyroid dysfunction might be the result of eating meat tainted with a thyroid hormone, but say test results will take a few weeks.
The family of one of the dead, a 27 year old who was convicted of a drug offence, are petitioning Minister Somsak for a clear answer about his death. They insist their relative was a sportsman and in good health, with no previous chronic ailments. They were unable to speculate that his health deteriorated in prison due to malnutrition. He was to be released on January 30.
Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawettanan visited the prison on Monday and declared the problem “under control.”
“Conditions should return to normal in seven days.”
He says if it’s confirmed that prison food led to, or even contributed to the deaths, he’ll take disciplinary action. Phitsanulok Prison has more than 3,000 inmates and only 120 guards and 2 nurses. Narat pledges to provide more manpower “until the matter is resolved and the population is restored to health.”
As for adding more doctors and nurses, he says there’s simply not enough manpower, considering the number of inmates. Narat points out that funding has recently been approved for a second hospital for the Corrections Department, which might increase the number of available doctors and nurses, but he isn’t sure it will be enough.
Narat claims he reprimanded administrators for not sending the four ailing inmates for treatment sooner. All four men died whilst sleeping in their cells, each of which holds 50-100 prisoners. CCTV footage showed no hint of foul play. Narat told reporters he’s waiting for the department’s inspector-general to report on the quality of the food at the prison.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
SOURCE: 77kaoded.com
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
Residents in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya are protesting to demand the closure of a smelting plant which they claim is threatening the environment and their health. More than 200 people took to the streets this week to protest the failure of the CP Industry Company, which operates the scrap metal processing plant, and to honour promises to address the issue.
The issue dates back to 2014, when residents sued the Ayutthaya provincial government and five officials for allowing the company to endanger the environment and their health. They took their case all the way to the Central Administrative Court.
In September 2018 that court withdrew the smelter’s license, which would have allowed the company to perform smelting and separation of electronic waste. CP Industry Company successfully appealed the court order, claiming it was bringing in equipment to eliminate the stench and hazardous effects within eight months.
But disaffected residents have demanded that the company’s license be completely withdrawn.
Activist Srisuwan Janya, dubbed “Thailand’s Complainer-In-Chief” by local media, made an appearance at the protest and vowed to take the case to the Administrative Court to demand suspension of the recycling operations.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
