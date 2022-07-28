Connect with us

Crime

Loan sharks steal Pattaya mother’s electrical items

Published

 on 

Cruel loan sharks have stolen a single mother’s electrical appliances after she failed to keep up with repayments on a high-interest loan.

The woman from Chon Buri now can’t cook for her children, store food in a fridge or watch television because they were stolen by the heartless thugs.

Orawan Chunaka reported the burglary to the police and confessed she was targeted because she missed a few loan repayments. She also revealed that her children were threatened via text messages. One thug even turned up at one of the kids’ schools demanding money.

The 39 year mother handed over CCTV footage of the criminals escaping on motorcycles and a loaded pickup truck.

Orawan confessed she borrowed 15,000 baht and agreed to pay back 22,800 baht in 38 instalments at 600 baht. She had made 19 payments, and paid off half of the debt, but missed a couple of payments when she went into the hospital on July 22.

The heartless loan shark offered no sympathy for her illness and messaged saying he was going to take her electrical goods as payment, sending her a photo as proof.

Police are still investigating the crime.

SOURCE: Pattaya Post

 

Prosaap
2022-07-28 17:27
Its always somebody else his fault if you not borrow you have no problem its no different then borrow from a bank you not pay back they come get your stuff the reason they can not get a loan from…
Saunk
2022-07-28 20:06
2 hours ago, Prosaap said: Its always somebody else his fault if you not borrow you have no problem its no different then borrow from a bank you not pay back they come get your stuff the reason they can…

Trending