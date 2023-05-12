Ladyboy steals 10,000 baht from Israeli tourist’s pocket in Bangkok

Photos via KhaoSod

A ladyboy was arrested for stealing 10,700 baht from an Israeli tourist on Sukhumvit Soi 4 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday night.

A 63 year old man of Israeli nationality travelled to Lumpini Police Station late on Monday night to report that a ladyboy stole 10,700 baht from his pocket as she hugged him. The victim managed to snap a quick photo of the thief which he showed to the police.

Soon enough, police found a ladyboy with the same appearance as the photo standing alone in Sukhumvit Soi 4 in Bangkok’s Khlong Teoi district. Police opened her LYN brand black leather bag to find 10,700 baht and marched her to the station.

Lumpini Police arrested 32 year old Jankij Chankijakorn under suspicion of, “theft at night.” She confessed to hugging the foreigner and secretly snatching the stash of cash inside his pocket. The victim confirmed the identity of the thief.

Last month, a Taiwanese tourist thought he lost his wallet during Songkran celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok. Upon inspecting a short video that his friend took, he realised that his wallet was stolen by a ladyboy who sexually harassed him.

In the 13-second-long clip, the Taiwanese tourist is pictured trying to get away from a ladyboy who repeatedly attempted to grope him. As she tries to touch him, she snatches the wallet from his pocket without anyone noticing.

Last week, a British man warned tourists in Pattaya to keep their wits about them after he was allegedly deceived by a Thai woman who he claims stole his Rolex watch worth almost 1 million baht while he was in the shower.

Two weeks ago, a ladyboy was arrested for stealing 189,000 baht from a Sri Lankan tourist at a bar in the Asoke area of Bangkok.

In March, police managed to reunite an English tourist with his gold necklace after it was snatched by a ladyboy in the Patong area of Phuket in southern Thailand.