Crime
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Some 300 software engineers from India have been illegally trafficked to Myanmar after answering the call for lucrative jobs in Thailand.
On arrival in Thailand, they were trafficked to Myawaddy in south-eastern Myanmar where they were forced into cybercrime activities.
On Saturday some of the techies held hostage managed to contact relatives in India saying they were being held by Malaysian Chinese gangsters.
The captives made known that they are forced into shifts lasting more than 15 hours a day. If they refuse to work they are beaten and given an electric shock.
One man from Tamil Nadu, who went by the name of Atul said he was shocked by the work he was asked to do.
He said…
“I was asked to lure customers through social media by asking them to book hotels online or make other investments. Then I came to know we were into online fraud.”
Atul made known that some of his colleagues managed to escape to Thailand but couldn’t return to India due to legal hurdles. Most of the victims are well educated and want to leave after they discover they are committing fraudulent crimes but the only way they can leave is by paying their way out.
“If you don’t pay the sum promised, you get tortured.
“We were asked to meet a certain target. How could we cheat people and make money? When the target isn’t met, our salary gets cut. They also have other rules, due to which we hardly get the pay we were promised.
“When the techies protest, they are warned that they could even ‘disappear.’”
A fisherman from Karaikalmedu appealed to the district collector of Karaikal in the Indian Union Territory of Puducherry to rescue his son who is among the Indian captives in Myanmar. Raja Subramanian revealed his son was working as a data entry operator in Dubai. The 60 year old added that his boss gave his son a promotion but said he would have to move to the company’s Thailand office.
He said…
“From Thailand, he and several others were taken illegally by road to Myanmar. My brother said a few days ago his employers thrashed his colleague for refusing to do the illegal work. He sustained severe injuries on the head that required five stitches. His ears were torn.”
An Indian government official revealed that about 30 Indians had been rescued at the moment adding the government is trying to get the captives back.
“We are in touch with the Indian embassy officials in Myanmar and Bangkok. The Tamils stranded in the two countries could be either deported or the Indian mission will fly them off.
“In case the mission could not afford to bring back the Tamils, then the state would chip in and bring them back soon.”
Leaders in various political parties urged the state and central governments to do more to bring back the stranded Indians.
SOURCE: Times of India New India Express
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
At least 11 children killed after Burmese junta shoots at school, UNICEF says
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews22 hours ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
-
World3 days ago
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
-
Property1 day ago
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
-
Cannabis News1 day ago
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
-
Thailand2 days ago
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
-
Environment3 days ago
World record petrified tree to become geological tourist attraction
Recent comments: