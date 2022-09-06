Connect with us

Crime

Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia

Published

 on 

A compassionate Thai man says he feels deceived after he tried to help a disabled Cambodian beggar get treatment only to discover he earned over 100,000 baht per month illegally.

Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, aka Gun Jom Palang, last week announced on Facebook that he would contact the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (M-Society) to help the Cambodian man get treatment after seeing a video of him on Thai social media walking doubled over in a market in Chon Buri province. Watch the video here.

Many people wanted to donate and help him get proper treatment after Gun highlighted his plight. But Gun was horrified to find out that the man had an organized family begging operation in place after talking with people from the M-Society.

M-Society told Gun that the man, 47 year old Kom Pormee, was well known to the Thai authorities and had been arrested and sent back to Cambodia four times already.

The Thai government welfare body stated what he and his family do is considered to be human trafficking because they use their 10 month old baby to beg for money. The whole family, including his wife, baby, and mother in law, are beggars and operate a lucrative team in different places in Chon Buri earning about 700–1,500 baht per day.

Gun shared the disappointment with his followers on Facebook on Saturday, September 3.

“I was deceived. The man is a fake beggar, has a beggar gang and earns over 100,000 baht per month. They even bring a 10 month old child to beg for money. He entered the country illegally via Thailand and Cambodian border. He was sent back many times.

“I don’t know how I feel about it. I helped a lot of people, but became a victim because of my kindness.”

The Cambodian beggar and his family were arrested at their rental house in Chon Buri on Saturday night and brought to Mueng Chon Buri Police Station for questioning.

Kom informed the police that he had lived in Thailand for 30 years and met his Cambodian wife in Thailand. He had a health problem that made his backbone bend at the age of 22.

Kom revealed he has been begging in Thailand for 20 years and did so because Thai people were kind and the country is prosperous.

Kom added he would come back to Thailand if he couldn’t make a living in Cambodia.

The man and his family were charged with illegal entry and violating the Begging Control Act and sent back to Cambodia today.

According to Section 13 of the Begging Control Act, begging is illegal in Thailand. People must not beg for money by doing any act to induce compassion, like showing disabilities, or illness, or using pregnancy or children to induce compassion.

If anyone fails to follow the rules, the relevant departments, like the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, would take care of them differently depending on each case.

In Thailand, people can only obtain money on the streets if they have a talent to perform, like singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, or dressing up in an artistic way to entertain audiences. They are required to register with the district office and inform them of where they will perform before starting.

SOURCE: Thairath | Kapook | Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 seconds ago

Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Thailand15 mins ago

Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allegic reaction in Thailand
Bangkok49 mins ago

Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok, Thailand
Sponsored4 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Tourism56 mins ago

Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Crime1 hour ago

Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
Thailand2 hours ago

UPDATE: Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Transport3 hours ago

Hike on traffic fines delayed, but ticket prices will be consistant
Thailand3 hours ago

British tourist hospitalised after accident at the Grand Canyon in northern Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Sweary tuk tuk driver tries to rip off tourists in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Tuk-Tuk driver fined after ripping off a tourists | GMT
Eastern Thailand17 hours ago

Runner rescued after falling down 200-meter chasm
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

China approves world’s first inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending