Tourism
Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
The Ministry of Interior’s proposal for relaxing regulations on small homestay hotels has been met with opposition from the Thai Hotels Association. The plan would expand a “homestay” exemption in the Hotel Act for small businesses with no more than 20 guests in no more than four rooms, increasing the maximum size and occupancy to 10 rooms and 30 guests.
Proponents of the new draft proposal by the ministry say it will significantly benefit locals and help rebuild tourism. Local people can open a homestay as a side business to increase their monthly earnings. In doing so, it will provide a better variety of accommodation options for tourists, especially on a budget (even though the government is laser-focused on bringing in the rich elite).
But in opposition, the THA warns that allowing individuals to open bigger homestay businesses will decrease safety and security, and allow small hotels to avoid paying proper taxes. People who own apartment buildings or condos could use this exemption as a loophole and, besides not having to pay hotel taxes, these homestay businesses could circumvent regulations to benefit the environment and security and safety standards.
Wastewater and waste disposal regulations wouldn’t apply to these small hotels, as well as requirements for fire alarms and extinguishers, among other health and safety standards. Plus, if these small hotels aren’t required to report who stays on their property, they could become havens for criminals laying low according to the THA president.
“During the tragic tsunami in 2004, Thailand was able to identify missing and deceased persons without delay because hotels under the laws were mandated to submit a list of their daily guests to the Interior Minister for security checks on a regular basis. This also helped tracking virus-infected patients during the pandemic. We are worried that the new rule will let more businessmen avoid these responsibilities but still earn income, which is not fair for operators who strictly follow the rules.”
The THA argues that a business with 30 guests and a maximum of 10 rooms is more of a business investment than a side hustle, estimating a yearly revenue of 5.4 million baht, or 450,000 baht a month. The group of hotels reached this number by claiming a homestay could charge 500 baht for each of the 30 guests, for 30 nights a month. Hearing those estimates, a local homestay owner laughed.
“That’s not how it works. Calculating a guesthouse with those limits would charge by room, not per guest, and current rates around Thailand for a small homestay would be between 300 and 800 baht a night. And with tourism still down over 80%, imagining a homestay or any hotels will be fully occupied every day is ridiculous. A more accurate number would be about 500 baht per night for 10 rooms at 20% occupancy, which would be about 30,000 baht a month, or 360,000 baht per year, not over 5 million.”
The THA has requested a public hearing on the matter, petitioning the Department of Provincial Administration, which operates under the Ministry of Interior, to take action. They claim the regulations intended to help small businesses would actually do more harm than good, creating an unfair advantage for small businesses. The association says they do support an expansion of regulations to cover unique accommodation types like camping or floating hotels.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allegic reaction in Thailand
Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok, Thailand
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
UPDATE: Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Hike on traffic fines delayed, but ticket prices will be consistant
British tourist hospitalised after accident at the Grand Canyon in northern Thailand
Sweary tuk tuk driver tries to rip off tourists in Bangkok
Tuk-Tuk driver fined after ripping off a tourists | GMT
Runner rescued after falling down 200-meter chasm
China approves world’s first inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Thailand to boost tourism revenue by hosting Indian weddings, says TAT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket4 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand4 days ago
Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
-
Thailand20 hours ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
-
Thailand3 days ago
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday