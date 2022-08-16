Connect with us

Crime

Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar

Published

 on 

A man from Hong Kong travelled to Thailand in July to meet his “lover” who he met online three years ago. Upon arriving in Bangkok, he was captured by a human trafficking gang and taken to Myanmar, where he was detained, abused and forced to work as a fraudster for one month.

After his family paid a ransom, 28 year old Tsang was taken back to Thailand and he flew home to Hong Kong today.

Tsang’s “lover,” who he met on Instagram, promised to pay for his plane ticket to Thailand, food and accommodation if he came to Bangkok, he told The Standard.

Upon arrival in Bangkok, Tsang’s phone and passport were taken by a human trafficking gang, who took him to Myanmar. Tsang said the gang forced him to work as a fraudster. If he didn’t comply with their demands, they would beat him up. Tsang said he was beaten every day and sometimes tasered. His body was constantly covered in wounds.

Tsang described the living conditions as “horrible.” He said some victims were chained up and not allowed to go to the toilet. Men in army uniforms kept watch over them so they couldn’t escape, he said. He was transferred to four different locations in the month he was detained.

The human trafficking gang finally let Tsang go after his family agreed to pay a ransom. The gang drove him to the Thai border to be picked up by his family. Today, Tsang flew from Bangkok back home to Hong Kong.

Tsang said that he was too scared to walk around Bangkok incase he was captured again. He didn’t disclose much information but wanted to tell his story to warn others against the dangers of human trafficking. Tsang was especially vulnerable to fall victim to human trafficking as he has a mild learning disability, he told The Standard.

He said he is lucky his organs weren’t harvested and sold on the black market. He hopes Southeast Asian governments are taking action to free victims of human trafficking.

Thailand was recently promoted from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2 in the US’s yearly human trafficking report due to the country’s “significant efforts” to eliminate human trafficking.

SOURCE: The Standard

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Central Thailand6 mins ago

Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Chon Buri33 mins ago

Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Road deaths38 mins ago

Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Crime40 mins ago

Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
Thailand1 hour ago

A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Economy1 hour ago

Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Crime2 hours ago

Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Protests2 hours ago

Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Insurgency3 hours ago

Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Chon Buri4 hours ago

CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Bangkok4 hours ago

Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
Crime5 hours ago

UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand
Cannabis5 hours ago

Malaysia considers medical cannabis law shaped by Thai policy
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending