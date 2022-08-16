Road deaths
Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
A motorcycle rider died yesterday in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.
Four vehicles were involved in the accident, including two motorbikes, two public buses, and a sedan car.
The accident happened because a motorbike suddenly broke to allow an elderly person to cross the road, beneath a pedestrian overpass on Pibulsomgklam Road in the Mueng district of Nonthaburi province.
CCTV cameras and witnesses in the area revealed the elderly man crossing the road under the overpass, making the motorcycle rider stop suddenly. A sedan car following the motorbike couldn’t stop in time and hit the back of the bike projecting it and the rider forward.
Fortunately, the motorcycle rider was unharmed but a worse was to follow.
The No. 65 public bus that followed the sedan couldn’t stop in time and crashed directly into the back of the sedan causing a huge amount of damage. The second motorcyclist crashed into the back of the No.65 bus and fell on the road, only to be hit by the breaking No.117 public bus instantly killing the rider.
Officers from Mueng Nonthaburi Police Station gathered evidence from the scene and invited each driver to the police station for questioning. Police have not prosecuted anyone at the moment.
Thai netizens expressed it was hard to blame anyone. Some pointed out that a pedestrian overpass is a safe way to cross the road, but elderly people and people with disabilities find it difficult to climb the stairs.
Many others blamed officials saying they only think about drivers, not pedestrians. Some said that if the first motorbike didn’t stop for the old man to cross the road there still would have been an accident and the death, of the old man.
SOURCE: Channel 3 | Khaosod | FM91
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand
Malaysia considers medical cannabis law shaped by Thai policy
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 hours ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels1 day ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of1 day ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides1 day ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Drugs1 day ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
-
Crime1 day ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar