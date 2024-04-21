Transgender fugitive caught after 2-years hiding in meditation centre

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A two-year fugitive, a transgender woman, was finally apprehended by the police after a long period of evading law enforcement. The individual was wanted for snatching a gold necklace from a noodle vendor during an opportune moment and had since been hiding in a monastery. The arrest also unearthed an existing warrant for drug-related charges.

Today, April 21, Thai law enforcement officers successfully concluded a long-standing manhunt with the capture of 29 year old Amornthep Ata, a cunning thief who had been on the run for over two years.

Amornthep was wanted by the Srisaket Provincial Court for a theft involving a vehicle to facilitate escape and avoid arrest. The arrest took place in a monastery in Nong Sarai sub-district, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, marking the end of a fugitive’s lengthy evasion of justice.

The incident that led to Amornthep’s arrest occurred on April 29, 2022, when he rode a green Honda Wave motorcycle, borrowed from his sister, to a noodle shop in Ban Ngieng village. While pretending to buy noodles, Amornthep noticed the vendor wearing a gold necklace weighing approximately 1 baht (a traditional Thai unit of weight). Seizing a moment of distraction, he snatched the necklace and fled the scene on the motorcycle.

During the investigation, Amornthep confessed to the theft of the gold necklace from the noodle vendor. A background check revealed a prior arrest warrant from the Pathumwan District Court, dated October 19, 2020, for drug consumption.

Following his confession, Amornthep was taken to the Uthumphon Phisai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Teeradech Thamsuthee, an officer involved in the operation, emphasised the importance of not abusing religious institutions to hide criminal activity.

He stated that those who commit crimes and then seek refuge in monasteries, feigning righteousness, cannot escape their karma. He urged individuals not to use temples or meditation centres as sanctuaries to cleanse their sins, but instead to contribute positively to the community’s faith and trust.