Father & 7 year old son shot as gang warfare erupts in Pattaya

A 7 year old child and his father were shot as gang warfare erupted on the streets of Banglamung district at the weekend.

The father and son were caught in the crossfire as two rival gangs of teenagers clashed in a Pattaya neighbourhood on Saturday night.

The neck of the boy, Nong Moodaeng, was grazed by a bullet while his father, Panupong, suffered a bullet wound to his right shoulder. The pair were later transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were said to be in stable condition.

Police revealed they were innocent bystanders to the altercation between the two gun-toting gangs.

Local witnesses revealed the argument was sparked by an argument over noise pollution at a garage in the Nong Prue subdistrict. Loud motorcycle noises were heard coming from the garage and a quarrel broke out. And with no gang backing down, they both took out firearms and shared gunfire. Residents said about 10 gunshots were fired.

Banglamung police arrived at the scene but no arrests were made as the gangs dispersed.

Police reported they would investigate the incident thoroughly after making it known they had been alerted to a shooting incident in the same neighbourhood in May. Thankfully no one was injured that time.

