Connect with us

Crime

Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Woman caught after scamming 11 million baht for fake airline tickets in 2014. (via กมล แย้มอุทัย YouTube)

After a streak of more than a hundred victims being bilked out of a total of over 11 million baht, a 61 year old woman has been arrested for selling fake airline tickets. The Consumer Protection Police took the woman into custody for a bogus ticket scam dating back to 2014.

The suspect was arrested yesterday in Bangkok with police tracking her down in an apartment in Phetkasem Soi 77 in Nong Khaem district. The woman is being charged with fraud and false advertising for selling the fake airline tickets.

The woman is accused of running a bogus booking service that offered flight tickets from major airlines, all booked through email or other online avenues. The service was active in 2014 between April 12 nad December 23 and during that time gathered over 100 customers who believed they were booking legitimate airline tickets through her, according to the chief of the Consumer Protection Police Division subdivision 1.

The victims received confirmation messages showing that money had been received – in total the woman got about 11 million baht from the customers she swindled – and tickets had been issued on their behalf.

But when the travellers arrived at the airport at a future date to check in and take their flights, they were turned away at the airline counters, with the tickets being deemed invalid. Most customers rushed to contact the booking service, and the woman did reply to their initial messages about the bogus tickets.

But soon communications dwindled and the woman disappeared, becoming unreachable to any of her victims. It was then that they got together and filed a joint complaint with the police.

The Criminal Court issued a warrant for her arrest and police discovered another pending warrant that had been issued for her in December of 2014 on similar charges of defrauding the public. Police then tracked her down and made the arrest after eight years of the woman evading justice for the bogus tickets.

She has denied all charges against her so far.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-28 09:02
No excuse? Gambling debts?
Guest1
2022-08-28 09:38
35 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: No excuse? Gambling debts? Read to the end, pls:  "She has denied all charges against her so far"

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism53 seconds ago

New PVS check-in system to speed up Suvarnabhumi Airport
Crime1 hour ago

Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Chon Buri2 hours ago

21st victim died in the wake of the Mountain B Pub fire
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Crime16 hours ago

Masseuse claims she trafficked teen girls to feed her own children
World17 hours ago

VIDEO: Brazillian footballer thanks the wrong girlfriend in an interview
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand18 hours ago

All you need to know about the current cannabis situation in Thailand | This is Thailand
Pattaya18 hours ago

New rules drafted for Pattaya’s sea-walking tourists
Thailand19 hours ago

In push for religious harmony, Thailand recognises more churches
Thailand20 hours ago

Pao Tang app provides free birth control from NHSO
Chon Buri22 hours ago

Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant for sale to pay for pub fire
Tourism22 hours ago

Thailand welcomed over 4 million foreign tourists this year, officials say
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Moderna suing Pfizer for using their tech in Covid vaccines
Video22 hours ago

Pioneering the Cannabis business in Thailand feat. Tai ‘Four Twenty’ | Thaiger Podcast Ep.4
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand’s sixth monkeypox patient says symptoms started while she was in Qatar
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending