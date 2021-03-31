ASQ hotel scam: Thai woman allegedly sold bogus quarantine package for 35,000 baht | Thaiger

A Thai woman in Chon Buri was arrested for allegedly posting a fake advertisement for a Alternative State Quarantine Hotel and selling the bogus package deal for 35,000 baht to a foreigner who was planning to travel to Thailand.

An African woman, who had been preparing for a trip to Thailand with her son, reported the alleged scam to the Thai Immigration Bureau. The woman says she had paid for the hotel room in full to a woman who claimed to be the hotel manager and then was unable to reach the “manager.” Reports say she later realised the hotel was not a certified ASQ facility.

The Thai woman, identified in reports as Amy, also had a warrant out for her arrest in Ayutthaya for alleged fraud. Immigration police arrested Amy in Chon Buri’s Mueang district. Reports do not go into detail about the previous charges, but police say Amy admitted to being a member of a crime network and was paid 1,000 baht per day.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

