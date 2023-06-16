Illegal oil transport scandal leads to excise director’s suspension in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A recent internal investigation revealed the involvement of the Excise Department’s Prevention and Suppression Bureau director in a case regarding illegal oil transportation, intercepted by the Highway Police on June 7. The unnamed director’s alleged involvement came to light when he reportedly contacted the Highway Police Department (HPD) in an attempt to secure the release of a detained driver and his tanker, stopped on Phetkasem Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan following suspicions of unlawful oil transport.

The HPD personnel refused to comply with the director’s request. Despite the director’s attempt to speak with Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) commander, who also holds the position of acting HPD commander, Pol. Maj. Gen Jaroonkiat declined. Eaknithi Nithithanprapas, the director-general, ordered an investigation into the matter of illegal oil transportation, aiming for a resolution within seven days from June 7, reported Bangkok Post.

The inquiry concluded with the suspension of the director on Tuesday for a serious disciplinary violation, as announced by deputy director-general Kriengkrai Pattanaporn. Moreover, the Excise Department requested additional information from the HPD to assist with any potential prosecutions involving department employees related to the illegal oil scandal case.

Among the evidence sought from the HPD is a voice recording by anti-crime activist Atchariya Ruangratanapong that allegedly connects the incident to a high-ranking department officer known as “Yoot”. Both the Finance Ministry and Excise Department will determine the appropriate punishment of those involved in the illegal oil scandal, Kriengkrai added.

Follow us on :













In a recent scandal case, the NACC has set its sights on a former house secretary who is embroiled in a controversy surrounding a whopping 15.4 million baht clock scandal. The claims of his unusual buying of overpriced clocks go back to 2013. The NACC is now looking into his possible illegal actions. Read more HERE.

In light of the ongoing scandals in Thailand involving high-ranking officials and celebrities, the Thai police chief has mandated a comprehensive overhaul to ensure fairness and eliminate bribery and corruption within the workforce. Read more HERE.