Son kills father in brutal attack, Thai village demands life sentence

A 46 year old man was found dead in his home in Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand, after allegedly being killed by his 24 year old son. Locals witnessed the son, Amarin, confessing to the murder while covered in blood before being apprehended by police.

At the crime scene, a one-storey house with two bedrooms, the police found the body of Wisanukorn (last name withheld) with facial injuries and signs of blunt force trauma on his head. Amarin, his only son, was seen outside the house, shouting and confessing to have killed his father.

Amarin was known in the neighbourhood for his addiction to drugs and alcohol, and his impulsive nature, often causing issues with other youths in the area. Wisanukorn, his father, had been protecting and looking after him throughout his life. The father often resisted police intervention when his son was involved in violent incidents while intoxicated. “Anyone who reports my son to the police, I will kill him,” Wisanukorn had previously warned his neighbours.

Thaneewan Jantarueang, Assistant Village Head, recounted that Amarin had asked a neighbour to borrow his motorcycle to visit his grandmother after committing the crime, but the neighbour refused. The surveillance camera captured clear footage of the incident. The neighbours heard Wisanukorn complain about his son in the local dialect, saying, “I will probably die because of this child,” before going back into his house.

The tragic incident has led several villagers to express their anger and demand authorities to act against Amarin, to prevent further harm to the community. Initially, police charged Amarin with causing bodily harm resulting in death.

Wisanukorn’s body was handed over to a hospital in Nong Bua Lamphu for an autopsy. Further investigation of the body and death cause would be conducted. If necessary, the body could be sent for examination to Udon Thani Province. Several hours had passed since Wisanukorn’s death, leaving the body in a deteriorating state due to hot weather. Many locals believe that he may have been dead since 1pm on the day the incident took place.