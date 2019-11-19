DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Department of Special Investigation will ask the court to revoke bail for former national park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson along with three other suspects, or set a new bail.

Chaiwat, director of the Conservation Office in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, along with three others, has been charged with multiple counts in the disappearance and murder of Karen activist Poralajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.

A DSI source told local media that since Chaiwat’s release on bail, he has given interviews to the press, TV and even social media, making false statements about the case and “causing problems” for the DSI. Some witnesses are now reluctant to cooperate, according to Thai PBS World.

The source says that the DSI will ask the court to revoke bail for all four suspects, or at least forbid them from speaking to news or social media. The DSI will also ask the court to prevent the four from entering Kaeng Krachan national park, where several prosecution witnesses still live.

The DSI objected to their release on bail, but the court overruled and granted bail at 800,000 baht each.

‘Billy’ was arrested on April 17, 2014 for allegedly stealing wild honey in the park. Chaiwat claims Billy was released on the same day, but he has not been seen since. DNA tests have shown remains discovered recently in a submerged oil barrel in the the park’s lake to be his.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World