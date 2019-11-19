DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail | The Thaiger

Crime
DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The Department of Special Investigation will ask the court to revoke bail for former national park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson along with three other suspects, or set a new bail.
Chaiwat, director of the Conservation Office in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, along with three others, has been charged with multiple counts in the disappearance and murder of Karen activist Poralajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.
A DSI source told local media that since Chaiwat’s release on bail, he has given interviews to the press, TV and even social media, making false statements about the case and “causing problems” for the DSI. Some witnesses are now reluctant to cooperate, according to Thai PBS World.
The source says that the DSI will ask the court to revoke bail for all four suspects, or at least forbid them from speaking to news or social media. The DSI will also ask the court to prevent the four from entering Kaeng Krachan national park, where several prosecution witnesses still live.
The DSI objected to their release on bail, but the court overruled and granted bail at 800,000 baht each.
‘Billy’ was arrested on April 17, 2014 for allegedly stealing wild honey in the park. Chaiwat claims Billy was released on the same day, but he has not been seen since. DNA tests have shown remains discovered recently in a submerged oil barrel in the the park’s lake to be his.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Mai
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Authorities find it almost impossible to patrol the thousands of kilometres of highland border in northern Thailand
Soldiers in Chiang Mai, acting on a tip off, have seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village, local media report. The drug haul was not big, considering many of the recent seizures amount to millions of methamphetamine tablets in a single shipment.
Acting on information from a border patrol network, three teams of soldiers were sent to Ban Arunothai village yesterday morning (Sunday). At about 5am, one team spotted about 10 men in civilian clothes approaching the village. The soldiers signalled for a search, but the men fled, leaving behind three fertiliser sacks containing about 380,000 meth pills. The soldiers are hunting the suspects in the area.
The northern border with Myanmar is almost impossible to patrol with the region north of the border one of the world’s largest ‘meth labs’ that use the remote area and canopies of dense tropical forest, and corrupt officials, to protect the billion dollar industry.
The general business plan is to move vast amounts of ‘meth’ pills south across the Thai border, for shipment to countries beyond. The cartels figure they will lose 5-10% of their shipments to drug detection whilst the other 90% evades detection and is successfully delivered. There appears to be no shortage of drug ‘mules’ who are attracted to the money on offer for their delivery services
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
PHOTO: Daily News
Police have arrested a man seven years after he evaded arrest for the alleged rape of a 12 year old girl in the western province of Kanchanaburi. 27 year old Kritsada Moraphad was finally caught at a shopping mall last Friday.
Officers say the man literally “went pale” when Crime Suppression Division officers showed him the warrant, according to Thai media. He’s accused of luring a girl from his village into dating him in June of 2012, then allegedly drugging and raping her.
The charges are “sexually abusing a girl under age 13; indecent assault on a girl under 15, depriving her of parental care and taking illicit drugs”.
The girl’s mother filed a complaint with local police after her daughter told her what happened.
The case was cold until CSD investigators learned that Kritsada was staying with a relative in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. They began watching him and arrested him at the shopping mall on Friday.
Kritsada is denying all charges. He claims he can’t remember what happened on the day in question because he was drunk. He told police that he remembered offering to take the girl to her house, and nothing after that.
He claims to have kicked his drug habit long ago. He’s been handed over to Kanchanaburi police for further questioning and processing of charges.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Daily News
Bangkok
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand’s Cyber Police have arrested two hackers who stole personal data from Facebook and conned victims out of money. The scammers posted ads for jobs to entice victims into applying and divulging data from their ID cards, their phone numbers and other personal information.
The scammers got close to 34 million baht.
Complaints from Facebook users over unauthorised access to accounts led cyber police to arrest Wuthiwat Chuenmano and Chawankorn Ra-ngapphai on fraud charges.
Victims’ information was used to open e-wallet accounts. The scammers then scammed the victims’ Facebook friends by asking for loans and selling them fake products.
Police advise people, who seek jobs online never to share personal data, and to choose internet passwords of a complex nature.
“Don’t use your telephone number, pet’s name or anything obvious that people may be able to work out.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
