Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60 | The Thaiger

Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60
A Thai government spokesperson says Phase 3 of the hugely popular economic stimulus program “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim Shop Chai), is now fully subscribed, although spaces still remain open to allow those Thais over 60 to sign up.
The Nation reports that 1.5 million people registered for the scheme between November 14 and 16. A special quota was made available on November 17 for those aged over 60, with another 90,175 people having signed up to date.
Anyone over 60 who is interested in registering for the scheme can do so between 8am-6pm, every day. Thai seniors can also visit their nearest Krung Thai bank if they need assistance in signing up.
Since September 27, over 11,700,000 people who signed up to the scheme to boost domestic spending have spent over 13 billion baht between them, which was in line with the government’s expectations.
The government says it has also made improvements to its E-Wallet Channel 2 app, extending the validity period until the end of January 2020, and speeding up the issue of cashback rewards in return for spending.
The Chim Shop Chai stimulus packages have been launched to promote domestic tourism, for Thais. Three separate programs have been hugely popular and over-subscribed. The Phase 1 stimulus offered 1,000 baht to travellers, if they spent if outside their province of residence.
SOURCE: The Nation
Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand
The Deputy Thai PM and government ‘Finance Tzar’ Somkid Jatusripitak claims that Amazon and an unnamed American digital company are both keen to invest in the Kingdom.
Somkid says both organisations have enquired about meeting the relevant ministers and have been advised to hold talks with the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
The Deputy PM acknowledges the development as a positive sign following an easing of tensions between the US and Thailand following the March election.
“It is a good sign that global IT giants are showing strong interest in Thailand.”
Yesterday, the Deputy PM met with the Finance Ministry to discuss the downturn in the global economy, saying Thailand must be prepared to handle the repercussions. Thailand currently has one of the best reserves in the region which is one of the reasons the baht is seen as a ‘safe’ currency by investors.
Somkid says domestic spending was up in October and credits the success of the government’s “Eat, Shop, Spend” economic stimulus campaign. Another campaign – Phase 3 – is now running and concentrates on stimulating domestic tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand ranks in top five economies for salary increases
PHOTO: iglu
A report in Thailand Business News says Thailand is among the top five countries in the world for salary increases. The Annual Salary Trends Report, carried out by ECA (Employment Conditions Abroad) International, looked at salary trends for 60 countries and forecasts a 2020 salary increase of 4.1% for Thailand, up from 3.9% this year.
In general, Asian nations are topping the list, ranking in the top five around the world, according to the report.
Lee Quane, Asia’s Regional Director at ECA International says Thailand sits alongside Vietnam in the top five as a result of both countries’ bourgeoning economies.
“Workers in Vietnam and Thailand will both see further increases to their salaries as the nominal salaries expected to be given by employers stay well ahead of the low levels of inflation that these countries will see in 2020. This has been a long-term trend for both countries, as productivity continues to grow, and inflation is controlled.”
Some of the other top performers…
Singapore
The real salary increase in Singapore has dropped slightly from last year but is forecast to be 3% above inflation in 2020, placing it in 11th place. Singapore sits above Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan and Quane says the country’s low level of inflation along with a limited labour and talent supply due to immigration restrictions means salary increases will remain high.
China
The real salary increase in China is forecast to remain above the global and regional average at 3.6%.
India
Sitting at the top of the table is India, which has long been the case when compared to other Asian nations, but India now also dominates in the global index, with its real salary increase at 5.4%. Quane says this is four times as high as that of Hong Kong and warns that such increases may not be sustainable.
Not all Asian nations are experiencing increases in average salaries however, with Pakistan, Malaysia and Hong Kong among others all seeing a decrease or only a marginal increase in average salaries.
Malaysia
A significant drop in the average salary is expected for Malaysian workers, meaning it drops out of the top 10.
Hong Kong
In a city rocked by regular and often violent protests taking place since June, Hong Kong employees can expect to only see a real salary increase of 1.4% as a result of inflation.
“Despite nominal salary increases staying at 4.0% next year, the predicted drop in inflation from 3.0% to 2.6% implies that employees in Hong Kong will see a slightly better overall salary increase in real terms this year.”
Pakistan
The only Asia-Pacific country predicted to experience a decrease in real salary, Quane says rocketing inflation and a depreciating currency means Pakistan’s employees can expect to be worse off in 2020.
SOURCE: Thailand-Business-News.com
Sugar industry expert says banning of 3 agri-chemicals will severely damage business
The president of the Thailand Society of Sugarcane Technologists has criticised the recently- implemented ban on three agri-chemicals that were commonly used in the industry.
The Nation reports that Dr Kitti Chunhawong insists the ban on Paraquat, Chlorpyrifos and Glyphosate will cripple business.
“Currently Thailand is the world’s fifth sugar producer and second biggest exporter with more than 11 million rai of sugarcane plantation areas and 134 million tonnes of sugarcane produced per year. The ban of these 3 substances, especially Paraquat, will affect sugar production in 2020 as well as other related industries such as food processing, animal feed, ethanol manufacturing and biomass power plants.”
Dr Kitti says production is likely to decrease by between 20% and 50% without the use of Paraquat, meaning 67 million tonnes of sugarcane being removed from the marketplace every year, at a cost of at least 50 billion baht to farmers.
“Biomass power plants will also lose approximately 7.4 billion baht due to the disappearance of 11 million tonnes of sugarcane leaves that are used to make biomass fuel.”
He adds that the drop in raw sugar production caused by the ban will cost about 47 billion baht a year, while the reduction in molasses production will cost an estimated 10 billion baht a year, and it’s not just the sugar industry that will be affected.
“The ethanol industry will also take a hit, with 840 million litres and 18 billion baht missing. The government must urgently help the sugarcane farmers by supporting production factors, which include weed killers, fertilisers and harvesting machines, as the ban of Paraquat will drive the production cost up even further. Alternately, we urge the government to reconsider the Hazardous Substance Committee’s decision to ban Paraquat, as its effect to human health is still ambiguous.”
Dr Kitti used a report issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to back up his claim. The report states that no link was found between Paraquat and cancer or Parkinson’s disease and that the small deposits found in produce had no toxic impact.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
