Drug dealer on the run for 20 years arrested by Thai immigration | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The new biometrics working at Phuket international Airport – The Thaiger

A female drug dealer who evaded capture for almost 20 years has been nabbed after a spate of recent arrests carried out by Thai immigration police. Thai Residents reports that the criminal court issued an arrest warrant for the woman, Chatamach, back in 2000, for possession of methamphetamine pills with intent to supply.

While on bail, she absconded and flew to Australia, where she was reportedly known as Miss Wang. Chatamach managed to remain in the country long enough to gain Australian citizenship.

This month, Thai immigration’s biometric system showed that Chatamach had recently re-entered the country, leading to her being tracked down and arrested. Immigration police have also arrested ten foreigners suspected of various crimes using the new biometrics systems at airports.

Two Nigerian men were charged with illegally entering Thailand and are suspected to have ties with a gang responsible for a romance scam operation carried out over a two year period that netted over 2 million baht.

A Russian man linked to a fraud case in his home country has been arrested in Chonburi province. It’s understood the man is wanted for a construction scam in Russia costing over 20 million baht.

Also arrested were seven foreign women accused of involvement in prostitution in Pattaya’s Walking Street.

Thai Residents reports that three of the women are Egyptian, two are from Uzbekistan and three others are from Uganda.

SOURCE: INN News | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page