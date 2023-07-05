Cyber Police nab scammer accused of defrauding doctor of 101 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 29 year old woman alleged to be a part of a scamming ring was apprehended by the Cyber Police in a residence in Chon Buri yesterday. Accused of defrauding a retired female doctor in Chumphon and causing losses of over 101 million baht, she was brought in under an arrest warrant issued on November 4, 2022.

At a residence located in Najomtien, Sattahip district, police found a woman known as Chompoonut, who was identified as the suspect in the arrest warrant 2352/2565.

The allegations were numerous, ranging from masquerading as others, running a fraudulent operation, and involvement in international criminal organisations, to injecting computer systems with false or misleading data and money laundering. This relates back to September 25, 2022, when an unidentified suspect called the doctor’s phone directly. The victim, a former geriatric doctor at a hospital in Chumphon and past head of a medical education centre, is now retired and operates a private clinic in the same province with her daughter.

The suspect introduced herself as an employee of a parcel transport company who had discovered illegal items, before shifting the call to another individual claiming to be a high-ranking police officer. Two options were given to the doctor: Face legal proceedings and have her account frozen for six to eight months, or transfer all her money for inspection by the Audit Department of the AMLO Office.

The retired doctor was deceived into transferring her money on 26 separate occasions, causing a total loss of 101,871,381 baht, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Chompoonut confessed in the preliminary investigations to opening the account, but denied knowledge of the scamming ring’s activities involving her account for money transfer. Facing a single transfer of 4,800,000 baht, she was subsequently handed over to the investigation officer of the Presidential Police for further legal proceedings.

In another scam incident, Bangkok’s cybercrime division launched a raid that led to the arrest of a mother and daughter duo accused of conning over 50 million baht from their victims over a spiritual medium scam. To read more click HERE.