Court denies bail for DJ Man, actress Baiteoy, and other suspects in Forex 3D share fraud case
Earlier today, the Special Case Division of the Office of the Attorney General summoned defendants, including Panlapat Phum-on, also known as DJ Man, and Sutivan Suwannaphoom, more famously known as Bai-toey, alongside several others involved in case no. 273/2565. They were summoned to listen to the charges filed against the six defendants in connection with the Forex 3D (foreign exchange) money chain case. The suspects faced a total of three charges, and their cases have now been filed with the Criminal Court.
Later, Chanwit Taweesin, who goes by Lux, Bai-toey’s younger brother and manager, revealed that he had submitted 5 million baht in cash and applied for an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet to request bail for Bai-toey. Meanwhile, Pimkanchana Kunchorn Na Ayudhya, the mother of DJ Man, initially submitted a request for bail using 100,000 baht in cash, accompanied by an EM bracelet application as well.
However, recently, Amorn Kasorn, DJ Man and Bai-toey’s lawyer said that the court dismissed the temporary release petitions of defendants one, two, three, and five who applied for bail today. As a result, officials will take DJ Man and the other defendants to the Central Special Bangkok Prison for detention, while Bai-toey will be held at the Women’s Central Detention Centre in Bangkok. It should be noted that defendants four and six did not apply for bail in today’s proceedings.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.