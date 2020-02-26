Chinese man found bound, dead in suitcase in northern Thailand had visited Pattaya | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Chinese man found bound, dead in suitcase in northern Thailand had visited Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

37 mins ago

 on 

Chinese man found bound, dead in suitcase in northern Thailand had visited Pattaya
PHOTO" Police retrieve the body of a Chinese man found bound and stuffeed in to a suitcase in Kamphaeng Phet province - The Pattaya News
The body of a Chinese man, with arms and legs bound, stuffed into a suitcase, has washed up on a sandbank in the Ping River in northern Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet province. The body was doubled over and the ankles were tied with plastic cable ties. Red rope encircled the arms and legs.

Police believe the man was 30 year old Jun Wang, who had arrived on February 12 with a group of fifteen other Chinese nationals who visited Pattaya. The remainder of the group left the country on February 14, but Jun stayed on.

Police are investigating the connections the man had with the group and his reported residence in Pattaya.

A one kilometre stretch of the river was searched for an hour for additional clues.

An autopsy is being carried out at a forensics center in a hospital in Phitsanulok province and the cause of death is expected to be announced soon.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Thai Rath

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Trending