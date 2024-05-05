Chinese interpreter linked to notorious gang arrested in Thailand

Picture courtesy of The police

A 36 year old Chinese-language interpreter was apprehended on May 3 due to his ties with a criminal gang notorious for kidnapping Chinese nationals. The arrest took place in the Din Daeng district following an abduction incident on April 25, as reported by Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Noppasin Poonsawat.

Theerachai Chaloemwanpen was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) alongside Metropolitan Police Division 1. Upon interrogation at the Din Daeng station, he confessed to his affiliation with the criminal syndicate that was responsible for the abduction of five Chinese nationals from a hotel room in Soi Pracha Songkroh 2, also known as Soi Sutthiporn.

Interestingly, Theerachai’s employment was facilitated by Weerayut Phetcharat, a traffic constable stationed at Phaya Thai. He was tasked with the role of an interpreter for the abducted Chinese nationals, earning a weekly wage of 15,000 baht (US$410).

The victims, all businessmen, were kidnapped from the hotel, with the abductors demanding a ransom of 2.5 million baht (US$68,000) to be paid in digital currency. Surveillance footage revealed an 11-member gang, composed of current and former police personnel, carrying out the abduction using four vehicles.

The victims reported the incident to the police at Din Daeng station on April 29, four days later. This led to an investigation that resulted in five arrest warrants being issued against the suspects, including Theerachai, Weerayut, and Atthawut Sumonrattanakul, a former senior sergeant major at Kannayao station.

Atthawut, who had been suspended from his position a few years earlier, was also apprehended on May 3. However, he declined to provide any evidence to the police, stating that he would only testify in court. Weerayut, on the other hand, managed to evade his arrest warrant, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Commissioner Noppasin stated that the police are presently on the hunt for the remaining six members of the criminal syndicate.