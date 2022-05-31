Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya

Yesterday, Thai police arrested a 46 year old Scottish man in Pattaya who was convicted of possessing indecent images of children in May 2014.

William Dempster fled the UK eight years ago before he could be sentenced and has been on the run in Thailand ever since.

The Royal Thai Police, Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency worked together to arrest him under an international arrest warrant yesterday, May 30.

Police Scotland released a statement saying William will now be subject to extradition proceedings.

SOURCE: Police Scotland